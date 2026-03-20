A relatively common theme in the Cleveland Browns' Andrew Berry era is the willingness to take a risk on distressed assets with the hope of hitting a big payoff. It doesn't take a Harvard grad like Berry to see the logic: Players who are available, be it in the draft or free agency, at a reduced cost because of off-the-field issues, injury concerns, or some combination of the two — that's where value hides.

It's not hard to think of a few examples: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (character questions), Isaiah Bond (off-the-field issues), Jack Conklin (extensive injury history), and Dawand Jones (weight concerns) represent just some of the wide range of risks that Andrew Berry has taken. To this point, the track record has been, let's call it spotty. Needless to say, you can take the gambler out of the casino, but you can't take the gambler out of the gambler. Berry is who he is, for better or worse.

The Browns' latest draft target follows this trend perfectly. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports that Louisville's Chris Bell will have a top-30 visit with Cleveland. Bell is a 6-foot-2, 222-pound wide receiver with loads of collegiate production to the tune of 151 receptions, 2,166 yards (14.3 average), and 12 touchdowns.

Chris Bell has major injury red flags, so naturally Andrew Berry is all-in

The issue plaguing Bell is a November ACL tear he suffered in Louisville's final game. At the time, he was being projected in the first round of several mock drafts. Now his draft prospects are in flux. He is expected to be available sometime on Day 2, depending on the source.

There's no doubt about Bell's skills when he was healthy, however. Pro Football Focus pegs him as the No. 44 prospect on its Big Board, the seventh wide receiver in the class. In 2025, the site gave him an impressive 81.8 grade, which ranked 48 out of 1,075 wide receivers in the nation.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein was tempered in his evaluation:

"Possession receiver coming off of his most productive year and a late-season ACL tear. Bell’s scores frequently came as a move target across the hashes, where he was able to use impressive build-up speed to eliminate angles and outrun everyone in the secondary to the paint. He’s average at eluding press and separating from tight man underneath. Improving his catch focus and positioning when contested will be critical. Bell lacks dynamic qualities and his ACL tear could impact his draft slotting, but he's a big, physical target with room to improve. He has a chance to become an average WR2/3 in time."

It's no secret that the Browns desperately need receiver help. Free agency helped illustrate the dilemma facing a team like Cleveland. There's no shortage of teams vying for receivers, leading to massive contracts that were evidently too rich for Andrew Berry's taste. Meanwhile, the trade market appears to be booming as illustrated by the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle blockbuster.

The only logical option at this point is to try to address the problem via the NFL Draft. There is nothing precluding the Browns from using multiple picks at the position, and their reported visits thus far should ease Browns fans' nerves. So far, they've had Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Omar Cooper Jr., and now Chris Bell either in for visits or scheduled for them in the near future.

One way or the other, it's a safe bet that the Browns' wide receiver room will look very different after the NFL Draft. If not, Browns fans very well may riot.