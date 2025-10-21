Browns' humiliation of Tua Tagovailoa somehow got even worse

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he doesn't see how things "could be worse" following their regular-season opening blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But those are usually the famous last words before getting hit by an avalanche of misfortune, which has proven true. Look no further than the team's Week 7 31-6 demolition at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland's defense put McDaniel and the Dolphins in a blender from the outset of the game, forcing four turnovers and not allowing a touchdown. The final Miami giveaway was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's third interception of the day, which Browns safety Ronnie Hickman ostensibly saw coming.

"Give it to me, Tua," Hickman muttered while mic'd up before and after picking off Tagovailoa. The Browns' third-year defensive back spoke the play into existence and consequently sent Miami's signal-caller to the bench, putting a bow on a lopsided affair.

Ronnie Hickman caps off Browns' bludgeoning of Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins by manifesting INT

Hickman gets tackled by Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, then gets up and proceeds to celebrate in the end zone with his Browns comrades. It felt as though Cleveland was dancing on the Tagovailoa-Miami era's grave – literally and figuratively – further adding to the embarrassment.

To make matters worse, Hickman’s takeaway happened as the CBS broadcast was highlighting Tagovailoa’s other two interceptions. The timing was an odd yet hilarious coincidence, albeit presumably not for Dolphins fans, who continue to be the butt of everyone’s jokes. Nevertheless, members of the Browns’ stop unit being able to call their shots speaks to how dire the situation in Miami has gotten.

The Browns may have just pushed the Dolphins toward existential crisis, regardless of what intel since the contest has suggested. McDaniel, who said Tagovailoa will remain Miami’s starter “moving forward,” according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, appears to be safe for now. Yet, Hickman and Cleveland may have done irreparable damage.

Make no mistake, the Browns boast arguably the NFL’s premier stop unit. However, it’s not like they’re this mighty foe who manhandles opponents, considering they improved to 2-5 by beating the Phins. How Tagovailoa bounces back from this low point and whether Hickman and Cleveland shattered his confidence will say a lot about him.

More Browns news and analysis