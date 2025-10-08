Browns in familiar territory once again in latest power rankings

The Browns once again stole the spotlight of the NFL news cycle last week. It had nothing to do with their toothless offensive effort against the juggernaut Lions, though. It was the fact that Kevin Stefanski and the Browns front office decided to pull the plug once and for all on the Joe Flacco experience.

Some people, myself included, thought that it may not be wise to thrust a rookie signal-caller to the wolves against a Brian Flores-led defense. After all, Flores has had a great deal of success confusing and ultimately defeating rookie quarterbacks. Add in the fact that an overseas contest posed additional stressors, and it just didn't seem like the right time.

The situation proved to be not too big for the rookie southpaw out of the University of Oregon, though, as he impressed everyone with his debut performance. His final numbers almost do him a disservice compared to how he actually played. 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns was nothing to write home about, but it was a far cry from what Flacco had been providing this team through the first month of the season.

Browns jump three spots to #25 in latest power rankings

He even impressed the folks over at NFL Spin Zone, who moved the Browns up a modest three spots in their power rankings, to #25, despite the fact that they came up short against the Vikings. It was clear to anyone who woke up early Sunday morning for the contest across the pond that Gabriel was a breath of fresh air to an incredibly anemic and underwhelming offensive attack.

Among the high points, Gabriel was able to execute a two-minute drive just before halftime, giving the Browns a 10-7 lead at the break. When the Vikings scored immediately after half, he engineered the best drive of the day and gave his team a three-point lead that they'd hold until the waning seconds. The Browns' stout defense ultimately collapsed and allowed the Vikings to take the lead.

Gabriel was also able to establish a rapport with both of his tight ends, David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. - each was on the receiving end of a Gabriel touchdown toss. He also displayed athleticism and an ability to maneuver in the pocket, something severely lacking with Flacco under center.

Most importantly, after having two, two, one, and three turnovers over the first four weeks of the season, Dillon Gabriel and the Browns' ballcarriers kept the ball out of harm's way without a single turnover. This was the first game this season where the Browns edged out their opponent in the turnover battle.

While it was a gut-wrenching loss to take, particularly when the defense simply holding Minnesota to a field goal on their final drive would've allowed for the Browns to have a proper chance in overtime, it simply wasn't meant to be.

As the Browns embark on Week 6, they'll meet a familiar foe, albeit with an unusual amount of new faces, with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the docket. If Gabriel can continue to protect the ball on offense, extend some drives, and keep feeding Quinshon Judkins, the defense has a real chance to take control of a volatile Pittsburgh offense.

