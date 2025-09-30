Why the Browns might not be able to afford a QB change right now

The frustration is palpable. It's understandable. It's absolutely warranted. As the dust settles on Week 4, the Browns have the NFL's 31st-ranked offense. This week's game against the Detroit Lions followed a familiar pattern.

The Browns' defense stood tall against a potent offense, while their own offense sputtered, turned the ball over, and created impossible situations. A normally solid special teams unit also faltered, allowing a punt return touchdown. The Cleveland Browns have the league's number one-ranked defense when it comes to yards allowed, but only the 24th when it comes to points allowed.

It's obvious, the Browns have a big-time offensive problem. Any time a team displays such ineptitude with the ball in their hands, naturally, the finger is pointed straight at the quarterback position. Joe Flacco has been inconsistent, reckless, and frankly, not good enough this season.

PFF has Flacco graded as the 31st-ranked quarterback in the NFL this season. He leads the league in interceptions with six, and his two touchdown passes are tied for 33rd. Yet, it is still not the time to pivot to one of the Browns rookie signal-callers.

Browns Week 5 matchup vs Vikings not a good time to switch to rookie QB

Here's the thing: the moment the Browns signed Joe Flacco, it was very evident that he was intended to be the pincushion for a treacherous early-season block. The Browns have faced three 2024 playoff teams in their first four games, and they'll face two more over the next two weeks. The 40-year-old folk hero has nothing to lose in the twilight of his career.

It's important to keep in mind that the Browns didn't draft a quarterback in the first round. This is not a Baker Mayfield situation. Dillon Gabriel was a third-round pick. Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round pick. The NFL spoke loudly when these guys fell this far; it is because if they are to have any NFL success at all, they need time to develop and acclimate.

In Week 5, the Browns travel across the pond to play against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings - who have had a roller coaster start to the season themselves - feature one of the NFL's most aggressive defenses. Brian Flores coordinates a blitz-happy, exotic game plan that causes headaches for NFL veterans and absolute meltdowns for rookie quarterbacks.

In his career as the defensive playcaller/head coach, Flores has an 11-1 record against rookie signal-callers. Overall, rookie passers have accumulated an 80.8 passer rating against his defensive units in New England, Miami, and Minnesota. Those quarterbacks have combined to throw seven interceptions and be sacked a whopping 39 times.

While the exasperation is evident and deserved, thrusting an inexperienced rookie into a terrible situation will do nothing for the team's fortunes, nor the rookie's development. The first crack will likely go to Dillon Gabriel, who has dressed as the team's number two quarterback each week. The most ideal landing spot for him to take the reins is only two short weeks away. The Browns will face off against the Miami Dolphins and their 30th-ranked defense in front of the Dawg Pound in Week 7.

It's hard to watch the Browns offense right now. It is increasingly difficult when the QB has no real chance of improvement, as a veteran who's seen the glory days pass him by. Whether the Browns begin to win some games is debatable, but a welcome infusion of excitement is coming - in due time. Stay patient, Browns fans.

