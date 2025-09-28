Kevin Stefanski keeps shutting down questions about a QB change

The Cleveland Browns were dominated by the Detroit Lions on Sunday, losing 34-10. Following the game, everyone had the same question: is it time for a quarterback change? Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and the offense have been pretty bad, and with two intriguing rookie quarterbacks, fans are ready to see change. However, Cleveland’s head coach doesn’t seem to share that sentiment.

Kevin Stefanski was asked if a quarterback change was on the table, and the head coach said that’s not the team’s focus, placing the blame on everyone, saying the entire offense didn’t do enough. Stefanski also shouldered some blame, saying it all starts with him.

“That’s not our focus … We didn’t do enough on offense.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 28, 2025

Kevin Stefanski defends Joe Flacco after Browns’ loss against Lions

Oftentimes when coaches are asked about potential quarterback changes immediately after a game, they deflect similar to how Stefanski did — whether a change is being considered or not. However, what Stefanksi said didn’t sound like coach speak, because he had a few other statements in defense of his veteran quarterback.

When asked about Flacco’s interception problem, the head cosch said, “We all share in those things.” When asked if Flacco still gives the team the best chance to win, Stefanski argued, “It’s never going to be about one person,” while going on to emphasize everyone is at fault for the product on the field.

This could just be the head coach opting not to throw one of his players under the bus, or Stefanski could be honestly letting everyone know that Flacco isn’t heading to the bench just yet. The only thing that is clear is things don’t look good on offense right now.

Against Detroit, Flacco completed 16-of-34 passes for 184 yards, threw two interceptions, and lost one fumble. He was the victim of a couple of long dropped passes, but the veteran quarterback hasn’t done enough to really get the benefit of the doubt. With Cleveland going to London next week for a game against the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Stefanski will have a long flight to think about making a quarterback change.

