Shedeur Sanders just stirred the pot again with a bold statement about the NFL

If anyone thought sliding to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, or opening the season as the Cleveland Browns’ third-string quarterback would shake the confidence of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, they must not be aware of the family he comes from. On Thursday, Sanders reminded everyone he’s a chip off the old block of 21st and Prime, making a bold declaration about how he stacks up against quarterbacks throughout the league.

On Thursday, ESPN Cleveland caught up with the rookie quarterback for a three-minute interview, but one quote from Sanders has already reached more ears and eyes than the full interview ever will. When asked about his father Deion Sanders’ recent comments about not being able to learn a lot from the bench, the younger Sanders said he can’t really talk about his father’s perspective, but one thing he does know is that he’s capable of playing better than some of quarterbacks starting in the NFL right now.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that," - Shedeur Sanders.



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/dbXReTKaDq https://t.co/7XlBTbw2D6 pic.twitter.com/YHIMd11Txd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 25, 2025

Shedeur Sanders says he’s capable of playing better than some starting quarterbacks in the NFL

Like just about anything Sanders does, this drew a ton of polarizing reactions. Some criticized the rookie quarterback for making a statement like that, and others praised him for having unshakable confidence, despite his circumstances. One thing everyone can agree on is that he will have to stand on these comments and deliver whenever he gets his opportunity.

In the end, that’s all that matters. It’s hard to fault someone for having self belief, but even if you believe a person shouldn’t express their self belief, the reception will ultimately be determined by whether they deliver on their statements or not. In the case of Sanders, he’s definitely right about there being concerning quarterback play in the NFL, but time will tell if he’s right about him being able to do better.

While he awaits his opportunity, the quarterback is embracing his journey. He also spoke about attacking everyday to get better, and how much he enjoys playing with the scout team in practice. While he’s making the most of that opportunity, he’s not satisfied with that being his story. That’s why he’s staying ready for whenever his number is called.

READ MORE