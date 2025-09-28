Browns defense deserved better as turnovers doom Week 4 road loss to Lions

The Browns headed into Detroit for another matchup against an NFC North opponent after a gusty upset over the Packers in Week 3. Unfortunately, the Browns couldn't continue their success against the NFC and lost to the Lions by a score of 34-10.

Browns lose Week 4 to Lions due to poor offense & special teams showing

Last week against Green Bay, the offense wasn't pretty, but they didn't have any true turnovers (other than an arm punt). On top of that, special teams also didn't have any breakdowns and even added a clutch blocked kick. Today was the complete opposite, as the Browns' defense only gave up 10 points on drives that were started in Detroit's territory.

Detroit found its success on offense at times, which is to be expected against a unit of this caliber. However, the Browns held them to just 4.9 yards per play and made plays more times than not when they weren't being asked to bail the team out of a bad spot. Joe Flacco ended with two interceptions and a lost fumble, which resulted in 17 points on short field drives for the Lions. To make matters worse, Corey Bojorquez didn't have a great day, and the Lions housed a punt on a low kick that wasn't covered well.

The offensive issues cannot be pinned to one place right now, as they are having struggles at every group, depending on the play (outside of Quinshon Judkins). The offensive line is really having a tough time in pass protection, receivers aren't getting consistent separation and are dropping balls in big moments, and Flacco has his fair share of misfires and bad reads as well. It's a mess all around right now, but they at least have to do a better job of protecting the ball and giving the defense an actual chance to win games.

It's worth wondering how long the Browns will go before making a switch to a rookie quarterback, but it certainly isn't an ideal spot to insert one with the troubles on the offense outside of the quarterback position. Week 5 in London against a confusing Brian Flores Vikings defense probably isn't the time, but more turnover-heavy games from Flacco will only force their hand.

