Lions OC may regret gifting Browns this bulletin board spark

Week 4's Detroit Lions-Cleveland Browns showdown could be a test case of what happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. Both clubs stubbornly play their brand of football, almost to a fault, though their stylistic differences clash. One is an offensive juggernaut, and the other beats you with stout defense.

More specifically, Detroit's high-octane attack funnels through their running backs, Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, AKA Sonic and Knuckles. Conversely, no one limits backfield production like the Browns have thus far in 2025. In other words, something must give, and Lions offensive coordinator John Morton seems pretty confident his group will dictate the action.

Morton addressed the media days before the upcoming bout with Cleveland. He was asked about the challenges of facing a squad that has surrendered a league-low 57.3 rushing yards per game this season. The 56-year-old turned the tables with his response, suggesting Cleveland should be worried as they prepare for Gibbs, Montgomery and the Lions' elite offensive line.

Lions OC John Morton challenges Browns' elite run defense

" ... our front right now, we're moving guys," Morton told reporters. "I don't think [the Browns] have seen a run game like ours yet. And, you know, we have patience. We stick with it. I think that's the biggest thing."

To some degree, Morton isn't wrong. The Lions are Pro Football Focus' third-highest-graded run-blocking unit ($) and are tied for fourth in total rushing attempts through three games. However, the Browns have gone up against and stymied dominant ground attacks in consecutive contests and successfully contained both opponents.

Did Morton not just watch the Lions' NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, get stymied by this same Cleveland squad last week? How about when the Browns stood on business after safety Grant Delpit said Baltimore Ravens star bulldozer Derrick Henry isn't hard to tackle? The proof is in the pudding, John.

Cleveland is one of seven clubs to allow a single rushing touchdown this year, excluding the Seattle Seahawks, who have yet to give one up. The Browns also yield the fewest yards per carry (2.3) by a healthy margin. Their defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, and Morton are slated for an exciting chess match.

Poor Taylor Decker. Whether he likes it or not, the longtime Lions left tackle will unfortunately be atoning for Morton's comments. Nevertheless, that's the cost of doing business when a Lions comrade runs his mouth ahead of a meeting with the NFL's premier defender, Myles Garrett.