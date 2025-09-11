Grant Delpit just said what Browns fans would never say about Derrick Henry

In yesterday's Cleveland Browns news filed under "I wouldn't say that," wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said the Baltimore Ravens' secondary doesn't present any challenges. As if that wasn't enough free bulletin board material for Baltimore going into their Week 2 matchup, another Browns player just made matters worse.

Much worse.

When speaking to the Browns media, starting safety Grant Delpit was asked how hard it is to bring down Ravens running back Derrick

"Not hard," Delpit told Mary Kay Cabot.

That's, um... what would the kids call it? A "big yikes?"

Grant Delpit just gave Derrick Henry the motivation he didn't ask for

Listen, Browns fans know Delpit is typically strong against the run. And, for what it's worth, Pro Football Focus agrees. This isn't a Cleveland-homer take. Delpit is a good player. But, do we think he is opening his mouth a little too much in this instance?

is Derrick Henry really the guy you want to rile up before a matchup? We're talking about a running back who, to this point, has yet to really age. Just ask the Bills. We're talking about the same Derrick Henry who just ran all over Buffalo less than a week ago, right?

DERRICK HENRY STIFF ARM TOUCHDOWN.



BALvsBUF on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/r5c4gOgj1I — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2025

If you're a Browns fan, this is tough. On one hand, I love the confidence from Delpit. But, on the other hand, this is blatantly goofy.

Last year between both matchups, Henry ran 31 times for 211 yards and three rushing touchdowns. That's a healthy average of 6.81 yards per carry.

If Henry is that easy to stop, why couldn't Delpit help the Browns do it last year? The guy averaged more than a first down every two handoffs. That's just plain silly work.

This is not the time to be barking at the Ravens, either. Last week, Baltimore crumbled beneath what was a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter after watching Josh Allen orchestrate a masterful comeback.

Now, Browns fans loved it. It was a thing of beauty.

But, adding fuel to the fire that is Baltimore's motivation and angst after such a catastrophic loss? That isn't exactly wise, if you're Delpit.

Can we maybe go the rest of the week without Browns players giving out any more free bulletin board material?