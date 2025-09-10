The Browns defense has a golden opportunity to send a message to the NFL in Week 2

Part of the reason why the Cleveland Browns were so abysmal in 2024 is that their defense significantly underperformed. However, entering the 2025 season, there was a belief the defense would get back to the 2023 form that helped the team win 11 games and make the postseason. In Week 1, that certainly looked like the case.

Cleveland faced off against a Cincinnati Bengals offense that will likely finish as one of the best offenses in the league. While the Browns ultimately lost the game by a point, they held the Bengals to 17 points. Joe Burrow completed 14-of-23 passes for just 113 yards and a touchdown, and the duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins had a combined five catches for 59 yards. Cincinnati was also held to two yards per rush.

It would’ve been great if this performance came in a win, but the defense showcased exactly what fans were hoping to see. Now, it’s time for the unit to prove if they are for real or if Week 1 was a fluke. If Cleveland’s defense is serious, it has the perfect opponent to prove that in Week 2: the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens will provide Browns the perfect opportunity to show just how good Cleveland’s defense is

Like the the Browns, Baltimore will enter Sunday’s game 0-1, but it didn’t lose in Week 1 because of its offense. The Ravens put up 40 points and 432 total yards. Lamar Jackson threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 70 yards and an additional touchdown. Derrick Henry also added169 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Zay Flowers had seven receptions for 143 yards and a score. In other words, Baltimore is a balanced breakfast, and Cleveland’s plate will be full.

That should excite the Browns defense, though, because great challenges are just an opportunity to prove how great you are. If Cleveland can make the Ravens offense look pedestrian, it would send a message to the league that this defense is legit. That would also mean the Browns will have the chance to win a lot of games if the offense can close the gap between the two units.

