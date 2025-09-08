3 winners (and 3 losers) from Browns crushing Week 1 loss against Bengals

The Browns' season got off to a familiar start in Week 1 with a crushing loss to the Bengals in a winnable game. Kicking and drops were the biggest storylines, and the Browns were unable to take advantage of a second half where they held the Bengals to seven net yards en route to a 17-16 loss.

Here are three of the biggest winners and losers for the Browns following their devastating Week 1 loss against the Bengals, with PFF grades being taken into account.

Winners and losers from Browns Week 1 loss against Bengals

Winner: LB Carson Schwesinger

33rd overall pick Carson Schwesinger has been getting strong reviews all camp long, and it was on full display in his NFL debut. PFF gave the rookie an absurd 90.0 grade in his 52 snaps with the green dot, including an 83.2 coverage grade in 26 pass snaps.

Schwesinger seemed to have a great feel for his responsibilities in zone coverage and showed off tremendous instincts in his first game. Hopefully, this was the start of a really good NFL career in the middle of the Browns' defense.

Loser: LT Dawand Jones

Jones was the only Week 1 starter under contract beyond this season and got his first start at left tackle. There were some bright spots, but he did not perform well at all in the eyes of PFF. He received a 29.9 overall grade due to his four total penalties (two accepted) and seven pressures that were put on him.

It's no easy task going against the reigning sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, but Jones has to play at a closer to average level if the team wants any hope of improving its offense and establishing a run game.

Winner: CB Greg Newsome II

In Martin Emerson's absence, Greg Newsome is one of the most important to the success of the defense in 2025. Newsome is back to filling an outside corner role, and he will be tasked with difficult matchups in Jim Schwartz's man-heavy scheme. Newsome put up a 76.6 PFF grade and was credited with allowing zero receptions on two targets.

Cincinnati is one of the best passing attacks in the league, and Newsome played a huge role in slowing them down. More performances like that going forward bode well for the defense's chances to return to dominance.

Loser: RB Jerome Ford

In the absence of Quinshon Judkins, many thought Jerome Ford would take the handle as the lead back until the rookie can get on the field. Instead, the rookie Dylan Sampson out-snapped him 14 to seven, and Ford only mustered eight total yards on six carries. Running room was surprisingly hard to come by in this one, but Ford didn't seem to have any ability to break the first tackle and get the most out of every play.

Sampson, on the other hand, showed exactly what he's capable of in the receiving game. Ford really hurt his chances of keeping a significant role in the backfield upon the pending Judkins' return.

Winner: TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Rookie third-rounder Harold Fannin Jr. was the most-targeted Brown on Sunday, hauling in seven of his nine targets for 63 yards. He did have a drop and a 54.6 run block grade, which kept his overall PFF grade at 55.9, but his heavy usage and work after the catch showed his potential going forward.

Despite running 16 fewer routes than alpha receiver Jerry Jeudy, Fannin registered just one less first-read target (per FantasyPoints data), showing how ingrained the rookie is in the game plan. There are some things to clean up, but it was an overall good debut for the BGSU alum.

Loser: K Andre Szmyt

The obvious biggest loser from the game is Andre Szmyt, who cost them four points in critical moments in a one-point loss on a missed extra point and a missed 36-yarder. In his defense, it was his NFL debut, but things need to change quickly if he wants to keep his job.

