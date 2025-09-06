Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins signs deal right before season kicks off

A day before their season kicks off, the Browns still did not have a contract for second-round running back Quinshon Judkins. At first, Judkins was pushing for a fully guaranteed deal like the others drafted from picks 33 to 38. His legal issues caused the Browns to delay the deal, but his charges were no-billed during training camp.

For a few weeks, there was a standoff as Judkins' camp went back to their push for a fully guaranteed deal, while the Browns were hesitant because of a potential suspension. Additionally, the NFL hasn't seemed to show a ton of urgency in making a ruling on a player who isn't under contract yet.

At last, some resolution has come on the topic, with Judkins signing his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns are signing second-round RB Quinshon Judkins to his fully guaranteed deal, sources say. All draft picks are now under contract.



Judkins legal situation is behind him after no charges were filed, though the NFL is still conducting its investigation. pic.twitter.com/eqE7h0TuGf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2025

Quinshon Judkins inks fully guaranteed deal, won't play in Week 1

Rapoport also mentions Judkins is not expected to play this week, but he could play in Week 2 depending on how his week of practice goes. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will get a two-week roster exemption for the rookie in case he isn't ready to go next week.

It's worth noting that the NFL is still conducting its investigation and could issue discipline in the form of a fine or suspension. Regardless, it's great for the Browns to finally get their second-round rookie and presumed workhorse under contract before the year gets underway.

Until Judkins can return, the Browns will go with a backfield of Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson, with a little bit of Raheim Sanders mixed in. The sooner they can get Judkins on the field, the better, since he's a perfect profile fit with the other bodies in the room.

Most of the concerns about the Browns for the upcoming season stems from the uncertainty about the offense. If the offensive line can return to an above-average unit and the running back room gets settled in, the offense might have something to hang its hat on and really start to look like a Kevin Stefanski offense again.

