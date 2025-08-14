Latest Quinshon Judkins update could clear the way for him to finally join the Browns

Browns second-round pick Quinshon Judkins is the only rookie without a contract, as the team chose not to sign him as he figured out his legal situation stemming from an arrest in July. Although he was able to participate in offseason workouts, the lack of a deal for Judkins has meant he's yet to participate in the team's training camp at all. At first, the fully-guaranteed contracts held Judkins up from signing until this situation arose.

Following some time without any tangible update, the Browns finally received some legal clarity on Thursday. Jordan Schultz reported that Judkins will not face any formal charges as the prosecutors have declined to move forward with the case.

Prosecutors drop formal charges against Quinshon Judkins

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi obtained the decline memorandum by the State's Attorney's, which said the following about why they declined to file formal charges: “This incident was not captured on any video surveillance. There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim. Additionally, the victim's injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident. Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident. The delay is problematic as the victim was alone on numerous occasions without the Defendant, had the ability and resources to make the report without his knowledge, but chose not to do so. For the reasons set forth above, there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction and this case is being declined.”

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the NFL was still reviewing the case as of two days ago, and Judkins very well could still face discipline from the league. However, this development clears the way for Judkins to sign his contract and report to training camp with a few weeks before the season starts.

It will be interesting to see the final steps of how this is resolved, but the Browns seem primed to sign their final rookie and get their second-round running back on the field to get him up to speed with the rest of the first-team offense.

