2025 Browns Rookie Draft Profile: Pick No. 36, RB Quinshon Judkins

It was no secret that the Browns had to address the running back position after last season. They were bottom five in the NFL in multiple rushing categories, and it was clear that if they were once again a one-dimensional offense, they would yield the same result. So with the 36th pick in the draft, they selected Quinshon Judkins.

Strengths

Judkins is a great blend of power and speed at six feet, 221 lbs. He not only has the physical tools but also the production to back it up despite sharing a backfield with Treveyon Henderson. He was third in the Big Ten this year with 14 rushing touchdowns on only 194 carries, so not a ton of wear and tear on the body. To put this in perspective, out of the 25 running backs drafted this year, Judkins had fewer carries than 15 of them.

He wasn't just a participant in the national title, he was one of the main reasons they were able to hoist the trophy. In those four playoff games, Judkins ran for 255 yards and six touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry. Even more impressive per PFF, 141 (55.2%) of those 255 yards came after he made contact, so he wasn't just a product of his offensive line.

Judkins' most apparent trait is his burst. He does well accelerating when he sees the hole, which is huge for a running back. At the NFL combine months ago, this trait was on full display as he tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split at 1.51 seconds and had the furthest broad jump at 11 feet. With Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski focusing more on the wide zone and power running concepts, Judkins could use his talent to take full advantage.

Weaknesses

The Browns direly needed to address the running back position, and both running backs from the Ohio State Championship team were available, but did they choose the right one? Henderson did have a higher yards per carry, more yards after contact, and more runs of 15 yards or more. This is all while having 48 fewer carries last year.

This is due to Judkins not possessing the high-end speed to finish explosive runs. Even though he boasts an above-average 4.48 40-yard dash, he was shown getting caught from behind multiple times on tape. That could very easily be fatigue from his bruising running style, or it could be physical limitations.

Another concern of Judkins is that last season he was a bit inconsistent. In six of his sixteen games, he had rushed for fewer than four yards a carry: early in the year against Oregon, in the playoff game against Tennessee, and when Michigan upset the Buckeyes. One could easily point to the talented defensive fronts he faced, but all of that top-tier talent is what he will be facing at the next level.

A counterpoint would be that one of his best games was the last time he stepped on a football field, the 2024 National Championship game vs Notre Dame. He shined, averaging 9.1 yards per carry with two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Value at pick

The Browns picked Judkins over Henderson because Judkins proved he could be a bellcow back. In his previous two years at Ole Miss, 2022 & 2023, he logged over 270 carries per season and in both years led the SEC in rushing touchdowns. This isn't to say Henderson can't be that guy, but he's never run the ball more than 156 times in a season the past three years.

Overall, I give this pick an A. The Browns not only filled their second-biggest need on offense (quarterback being the first), but they also got a legitimate talent that can give this running game a boost. The fit is pretty great as well since the Browns are going back to the zone and power concepts that made them a dangerous run team years ago. Cleveland needs a hard runner who will hit the hole the second he sees it. Judging by his tape, Judkins could be that guy.

