Browns claim SEC RB while locking in nine camp fan favorites

One day after the roster cutdown deadline to 53 players, the next big event for NFL rosters was the first waiver claim awards at noon on Wednesday. Cleveland had the second-highest waiver priority, only behind the Titans, and had a few positions that could use external help.

The Browns announced they have claimed rookie running back Raheim Sanders from the Chargers and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the Jets. In correspondence, the Browns waived tight end Brenden Bates and undrafted rookie Dom Jones from the 53-man roster.

Browns make two roster claims and announce nine practice squad signings

Sanders is an undrafted free agent rookie out of Arkansas and South Carolina from the Chargers. Los Angeles used a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton and signed Najee Harris, so making the 53-man roster was always going to be an uphill battle.

The rookie back was limited to just six games in 2023 with a knee injury, but he totaled 1,714 scrimmage yards with 12 touchdowns on Arkansas in 2022, and had another 1,197 scrimmage yards with 13 touchdowns on South Carolina this past year. Sanders is said to have strong vision and good size, but he's occasionally inconsistent with how powerful he runs. He adds needed power to this running back room without Quinshon Judkins, but isn't likely to see a significant role early on.

Regarding Bernard-Converse, he was a sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2023 draft out of LSU. He has been purely a special teams contributor during his first two seasons in the league, but is an incredible athlete who posted a 9.77 RAS score due to elite speed and explosion with great size. Bernard-Converse has had strong preseason performances for what it's worth, but he will bring special teams contributions following Tony Brown's release.

The first nine players signed to the practice squad were all with Cleveland during camp, and many have been with the Browns for a bit now. Undrafted rookie Kaden Davis was among the fan favorites during camp after his two-touchdown game against the Panthers.

Practice squad signings:

TE Sal Cannella WR Kaden Davis S Christopher Edmonds DT Ralph Holley CB LaMareon James DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara RB Trayveon Williams

Practice squads can be up to 16 players along with a 17th player in the league's International Pathway Program. More moves are on the horizon as rosters continue to turnover.

