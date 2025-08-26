Browns’ initial 53-man roster leaves Dustin Hopkins without a job

The 53-man roster cutdown deadline is officially here, and the Browns announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. Although we gained some insight into what the team will look like, rosters will continue to shuffle for the weeks leading up to Week 1, and this almost certainly doesn't reflect what it will look like on game day.

Cleveland made two minor trades leading up to the cutdown deadline - shipping Kenny Pickett to the Raiders to get the quarterback room down to three, and adding offensive lineman KT Leveston from the Rams to shore up the end of the offensive line room.

Here is the official Browns' initial 53-man roster, including the kicking change to Andre Szmyt over Dustin Hopkins.

Browns officially announce initial 53-man roster

Quarterback (3): Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

Once Pickett was sent to the Raiders, this room was fairly straightforward. The team also announced that Deshaun Watson will open the season on the PUP list. Joe Flacco will open as the starter, with Dillon Gabriel likely serving as the primary backup.

Running back (2): Dylan Sampson, Jerome Ford

Pierre Strong Jr. was the most notable cut from this room, and it's reasonable to assume either he or Amani Marshall will return on the practice squad. The Browns will not head into Week 1 without at least three running backs, but they will look to add one externally via waivers or trade. Quinshon Judkins should come into play at some point, too, but he could be facing a suspension for Week 1 anyway.

Wide receiver (6): Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, DeAndre Carter, Gage Larvadain

At receiver, the Browns opted to move on from veteran Diontae Johnson, opening a route for undrafted rookie Gage Larvadain to crack the initial 53-man roster. Kaden Davis stuck around on the practice squad, and DeAndre Carter ended up on the squad despite rumblings that he could be cut.

Tight end (4): David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates

The tight end room looks like a place where the Browns could be manipulating the roster as they wait for a running back solution, as they haven't kept four since 2020 and only had two last season. Blake Whiteheart or Brenden Bates seems primed for a practice squad spot once they add another back.

Offensive line (10): Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Cornelius Lucas, Teven Jenkins, Luke Wypler, Zak Zinter, KT Leveston

No real surprises on the offensive line, as they chose to replace Jackson Barton with Leveston after his impressive preseason with the Rams. Barton is certainly a candidate to return to the practice squad.

Defensive line (10): Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Maliek Collins, Alex Wright, Shelby Harris, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cameron Thomas, Adin Huntington

The defensive line is pretty straightforward as well, as the only real decision came down to Cameron Thomas versus Sam Kamara for the final spot after Jowon Briggs was sent to the Jets. Thomas performed admirably in camp to get the nod, but Kamara could remain on the practice squad.

Cleveland also announced Mike Hall Jr. passed his physical to make the 53-man roster, which is great news, but it remains to be seen if he will be good to go for Week 1.

Linebacker (5): Carson Schwesinger, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Winston Reid, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

At linebacker, the Browns recently lost Nathaniel Watson for the season and placed Winston Reid on injured reserve today. That opened the lane for undrafted rookie Easton Mascarenas-Arnold to get a shot after he flew around this preseason, though they might still add an external option with a potential Devin Bush suspension looming.

Cornerback (5): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Cameron Mitchell, Myles Harden, Dom Jones

The final spot in the cornerback room was up for grabs, but Dom Jones getting reps with the first unit while Nik Needham stayed in throughout the end of the game told you all you needed to know about this room. It remains to be seen if they feel comfortable enough with this position for Week 1, or if Jones could be headed for the practice squad eventually after a move for a veteran nickel.

Safety (5): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Rayshawn Jenkins, Damontae Kazee, Donovan McMillon

The safety room is another one that didn't have a ton up for debate other than the final spot. Undrafted rookie Donovan McMillon beat out Chris Edmonds for the final spot, marking the 10th rookie to make the initial 53-man (excluding Judkins).

Specialists (3): Andre Szmyt, Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara

The kicker situation is the biggest surprise, but only because of contractual obligations. Dustin Hopkins hasn't looked the same since his incredible 2023 season, and Andre Szmyt clearly looked like the more reliable option throughout camp.

