Former Browns draft pick squeezed out in depth-driven trade with 2026 pick swap

With the roster cut-down deadline less than a week away, teams are starting to make cuts and figure out how they are going to get down to 53 players. The Browns have some positions on the team that are more open than others, but one position that is not open at all is the defensive line.

Cleveland has had anywhere from 10-12 guys on the defensive line look worthy of a roster spot throughout camp, and there's no room to keep them all (especially with the chance of four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster). To solve the logjam, the Browns sent defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to the Jets with a 2026 seventh-round pick for a 2026 sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry got to town in 2020, the Browns have kept nine defensive linemen every year except 2023, when they kept 10. That will likely be the range they stay in again this year, and it will not be easy figuring out which ones they try and get on the practice squad through waivers.

On the defensive line, Myles Garrett, Mason Graham, Isaiah McGuire, Maliek Collins, Mike Hall Jr. (if healthy), and Alex Wright are pretty much locked in to spots. After that, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Julian Okwara, Shelby Harris, Cameron Thomas, Sam Kamara, and Adin Huntington are still fighting for the final three to four spots. This decision will be hard enough as is, and a trade was necessary to get something in return instead of subjecting a talented player to waivers.

Briggs, a former seventh-round pick in 2024, outperformed his draft status in limited action last season. He played just 133 snaps, good for 165th out of 220 at the position, but posted the 23rd best grade according to PFF at 72.2. Briggs didn't stand out in one particular aspect, but he was solid against the run and the pass, looking like an every-down tackle in his first professional action.

It's tough to see a promising former draft pick be the victim of their depth, but it's a challenging environment to develop a young player in without a clear path to a consistent role. On top of that, the Browns would rather keep a proven veteran like Harris or someone like Kamara who has the versatility to play inside or on the edge in certain packages.

More moves are on the way, including on the defensive line, as the Browns still have more options than open spots. Someone like Huntington seems primed for a practice squad spot (if he clears waivers), but it remains to be seen how the rest of the group will shake out.

