The Browns strength in 2025 is becoming painfully obvious as camp goes on

The national media doesn't have very high expectations for the Browns in 2025, mostly because of the never-ending question marks on offense (specifically the quarterback). Outside of tight end, there isn't really an offense position group that you can pencil in for a productive season without any worry.

Luckily for Cleveland, the defense is a different story. There are many fewer pressing questions, and they have a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Myles Garrett. Along with Garrett, the defensive line features promising young guys like Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., and Isaiah McGuire, along with veterans Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris, among others. In a Jim Schwartz defense, this group of talent will be the strength of the team, and early returns from camp have shown just that.

Browns defensive line continues to impress during training camp

Browns analyst and podcast host Nathan Zegura was among those pointing out Cleveland's successes up front against the Eagles. He said Garrett was unblockable, and the dominance of the defensive line is going to wreck games and carry the team.

Another dominant day for the @Browns DL in Philly. That unit is gonna carry this squad…they will be game wreckers. @Flash_Garrett has been unblockable and it’s often been a meeting at the QB. Flacco got the pass game going in last team

Period capped by TD to Thrash — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) August 14, 2025

Even though Zegura does a good job looking through a mostly unbiased lens, it's understandable to have reservations about observations made by people who work for the team. Furthering the point, Eagles beat reporter Jimmy Kempski couldn't hide how dominant Garrett was on almost every single rep, saying he seems to be pressuring the quarterback each play.

Myles Garrett is sacking Jalen Hurts on almost every play. He just pulls up and lets the Eagles finish the rep. It’s almost comical. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 14, 2025

It shouldn't be much of a surprise to hear that the group led by one of the best players the NFL has to offer is the strength of the team. While Garrett is as dominant as they come up front, it's the rise of the other young players and the mix of capable veterans that will make this unit more closely resemble their 2023 form.

If the defensive line returns to its top version like a few seasons ago, it wouldn't be surprising to see this team win more games than most around the league expect. For perspective, this was a group that was capable of beating top-tier teams like the 49ers with P.J. Walker at quarterback because of the game-wrecking defense.

