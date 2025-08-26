Browns may use waiver edge to reunite OC with ex-Notre Dame RB

Roster cutdown day is finally here, and the Browns have a few gaps they could use to fill externally. Luckily for them, they have the second-highest waiver priority, trailing only the Titans. Any player with less than four accrued seasons has to be exposed to waivers, but any claiming team has to put that waived player directly on the 53-man roster.

A few cuts have popped up as logical names for the Browns, but most are veterans who aren't subject to waivers. However, one potential waiver claim became obvious yesterday, as Mike Klis reported the Broncos waived running back Audric Estime.

Browns should explore using a waiver claim on RB Audric Estime

Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned due to the dispute over guarantees in his contract, and he likely will remain unsigned until the NFL concludes its investigation. Regardless, it's unlikely that the second-round pick will be able to suit up in Week 1, and the Browns could use reinforcements in a room currently headlined by Jerome Ford and fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson.

Estime has connections with new Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, as the two spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Notre Dame together when Rees was the Fighting Irish offensive coordinator. We saw Rees' influence come into play once already this offseason, as the year he spent with Isaiah Bond was cited in their decision to bring in the undrafted wideout.

Even when Judkins (presumably) gets signed and suits up for the Browns, Estime brings a different profile that could add value to the team's running back room. Judkins figures more to be the workhorse, with Sampson as the change-of-pace, receiving option. Estime is a hard-nosed, downhill runner who is incredibly tough to bring down. His skillset would be unique in this room at full strength, and he could even get expanded opportunities until Judkins returns.

After the Broncos' additions of RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins, Estime was the odd man out just one year after being a fifth-round pick. At just 21-years-old, he would be a logical waiver claim for the Browns to help shore up the running back room.

