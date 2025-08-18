Isaiah Bond inks fully guaranteed deal with Browns after charge is no-billed

Former Alabama and Texas receiver Isaiah Bond was once thought to be one of the better receivers in the 2024 draft class, as Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the 88th-best player in the class with a third-round grade. However, Bond was then accused of sexual assault, which led to him going undrafted. Bond is known for his elite speed, as he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, good for fourth-best in the class among receivers.

Once his charge was no-billed on Thursday, Bond posted a long letter to social media announcing his decision to sign with Cleveland. The Browns wouldn't make the signing official, as they wanted to do some more due diligence. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bond flew to Cleveland Saturday to hammer out the details and give the Browns all the details they need.

Browns sign Isaiah Bond after charge is no-billed

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the deal was officially signed on Monday. Per Kay Cabot, Bond signed a three-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $3.018 million. Kay Cabot also reports that Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees gave a strong endorsement for Bond after their time together in Alabama, which played a role in his signing.

Most undrafted free agent contracts are for three years, but the fully guaranteed aspect makes this more closely resemble a third-round pick contract than an undrafted free agent. The nature of the deal suggests Bond's spot on the team is all but set in stone, which isn't surprising due to the Browns' current depth at receiver.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry posted a lengthy statement after the team announced the signing. Berry cited his season with Rees and the extended time they spent during a top-30 meeting and other events in the pre-draft process as why they felt comfortable signing him despite the legal matter.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry explains in a release why they felt comfortable signing WR Isaiah Bond: pic.twitter.com/RfAhdzqRJb — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2025

Bond spent most of his time in 2024 aligned out wide, but he was used more in the slot during his season with Rees and the Crimson Tide in 2023. Jamari Thrash seems to be the most direct competition for slot snaps, so Bond has a pretty clear pathway to a roster spot and playing time already.

The 21-year-old is all set to get out at practice this week and make his debut during the team's final preseason game on Saturday. It remains to be seen if the deal with Quinshon Judkins will be done before then, as well as if the NFL will discipline either rookie.

