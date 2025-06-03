Second-year Browns wideout projected to have breakout season

Although the Browns' offseason moves have been geared towards a return to a run-centric offense that often utilizes heavy personnel packages, the receiver position remains a question mark after losing Elijah Moore and only adding Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter to the room.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine highlighted every team's biggest position battle and named one breakout player for each. To no surprise, the starting quarterback job is the position group to watch. The more intriguing nugget was second-year wideout Jamari Thrash being named as the team's potential breakout candidate.

Jamari Thrash projected to have breakout season

Thrash is entering his age-25 season as a former fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Louisville. He didn't get much of a look during his rookie year, as he ended the season with 98 total pass snaps and only three games with at least 10 pass snaps.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported that Thrash was first up as the slot receiver during OTAs. The slot position isn't going to be the most valuable with an uptick in two-tight-end sets, but Thrash appears to have a good chance to carve out a role at that position.

Read More: Browns QB downplays intensity of starting competition

Coming out of college, Thrash was thought of as a good route runner with great speed. He is said to have good hands, but his biggest weaknesses were based on how he would play through NFL physicality. After one full year in the league, Thrash will have the chance to earn a significant role this year if he improves at playing through traffic and countering press coverage better.

While part of this breakout could come from a lack of better options, Thrash appears in line to get an opportunity to solidify his spot on the team. He isn't someone who has much experience contributing on special teams at all, so he will need to prove his worth near the top of the receiver rotation to secure a roster spot going forward. Nonetheless, a breakout from Thrash would do wonders for a Browns' offense with question marks regarding their receiving depth.

