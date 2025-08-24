Browns’ rookie surge shows up big in initial 53-man roster projection

Training camp and preseason have officially come to an end, and the Browns are moving on to Week 1 against the Bengals. Prior to that, they have to get the rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, with a few question marks for the final spots.

Here is an updated projection for the Browns' initial 53-man roster, which includes eight rookies. This doesn't reflect expectations for the Week 1 roster, just what it will look like before the avalanche of moves after cutdown day.

Initial Browns 53-man Roster Projection

Quarterback (4): Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders

Word around the league is that the Browns will keep four quarterbacks - for now, at least. They did keep four on the initial 53-man roster a year ago as well, but let go of Tyler Huntley before Week 1. Moving Kenny Pickett seems like the most logical way to get down to three, but they could opt to keep him if they don't feel comfortable with Dillon Gabriel as the direct backup.

Running back (3): Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong Jr.

Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned as the Browns wait for potential discipline from the NFL. Pierre Strong Jr. was being looked at for a concussion after the final preseason game, and the Browns might look to add externally to solidify the room. Ahmani Marshall could be in debate for the final spot, but he seems more destined for the practice squad.

Wide receiver (6): Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, DeAndre Carter, Diontae Johnson

The top of the receiver room is set in stone with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and Isaiah Bond. DeAndre Carter is probably set to be the team's return man (unless they opt to cut that roster spot), leaving the final spot up to Diontae Johnson or Gage Larvadain. The undrafted rookie has had a strong camp and made this one a toss-up, but he is more likely to make it through waivers to the practice squad.

Tight end (3): David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart

David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. are primed for big roles, but the final spot is up for grabs. Blake Whiteheart seems to be good to go health-wise after he was banged up in the last game, but this could be another spot where they could look externally to add.

Offensive line (10): Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Teven Jenkins, Cornelius Lucas, Zak Zinter, Luke Wypler

The offensive line is pretty straightforward, with the only notable omissions being Javion Cohen and Jackson Barton. Both probably wind up on the practice squad if they make it through waivers.

Defensive line (10): Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire, Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Mike Hall Jr., Alex Wright, Shelby Harris, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Adin Huntington, Cameron Thomas

Defensive line looks to be the strength of this squad, thanks to their playmakers at the top of the depth chart. Mike Hall Jr.'s status is uncertain, and he could potentially land on the injured list to start the year. After the Jowon Briggs trade, the debate mostly came down to Cameron Thomas versus Sam Kamara, since undrafted rookie Adin Huntington secured his spot. Thomas had a better showing in preseason, but Kamara figures to stick around on the practice squad still.

Linebacker (5): Carson Schwesinger, Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, Jerome Baker, Winston Reid

Devin Bush could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List at any point for his legal issues this offseason, which would create a hole in this room. This is another spot where a trade or waiver claim could help, unless they are comfortable with putting undrafted free agent Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on the active roster right away.

Cornerback (5): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Cameron Mitchell, Myles Harden, Dom Jones

Probably the thinnest room on the team, the Browns will almost certainly have to add a cornerback externally. Myles Harden and Cameron Mitchell are the frontrunners to be the slot corner after Martin Emerson Jr.'s injury kicked Greg Newsome outside, but it remains to be seen if they feel like that will be enough at a position that is so important in Jim Schwartz's scheme. Undrafted rookie Dom Jones cracks the 53-man for now as the main outside backup, but his spot could be in flux if/when they add externally.

Safety (5): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Rayshawn Jenkins, Damontae Kazee, Chris Edmonds

Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman appear to be the starting tandem, with Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee filling numerous roles in the secondary behind them. Chris Edmonds gets the nod over Donovan McMillon for now because of his time in the slot, but this is another spot that could be changed after waiver claims/trades.

Specialists (3): Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara

Andre Szmyt has looked great in camp, but Dustin Hopkins is probably still going to get a chance to prove otherwise due to the money remaining on his three-year, $15 million extension signed last offseason.

More Browns news and analysis