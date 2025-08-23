It only took one preseason game for Joe Flacco to unleash chemistry with tight ends

Newly named Week 1 starter for the Browns Joe Flacco joined the majority of the first-team offense by suiting up in the preseason finale against the Rams. This was the first time the 40-year-old was getting game reps in the preseason this year, as the rookies and Tyler Huntley have handled the game reps up to this point.

After an understandably rusty first drive, Flacco looked much like the passer we saw during the 2023 season. He felt comfortable taking his check downs, and most importantly, he was able to utilize the tight ends down the field multiple times in his 17 snaps.

Joe Flacco instantly showcases tight end chemsitry in preseason finale

Flacco finished his day 9 of 10 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown for a 129.6 passer rating. Of those nine completions, two went to David Njoku for 20 yards, while two went to rookie Harold Fannin Jr. for 16 yards and the touchdown. It was the first professional touchdown for Fannin, who ran the backside post aligned in the slot in a 12 personnel set.

This shouldn't be a surprise for Browns fans, as Njoku played to his full potential in the five-game run with Flacco in 2023. During those five starts, Njoku had at least six catches in every game but Flacco's debut, with two 100-yard games, three 90-yard games, and four touchdowns.

Cleveland didn't address the receiver room as much as expected in the draft or free agency, taking Fannin instead of any receivers. They did end up adding Isaiah Bond to the room recently, but the selection of Fanning with Njoku still firmly in the plans shows they will use two tight end sets routinely. Fannin's ability to line up all over the field and produce as a receiver can help fill that last skill spot alongside a running back, Njoku, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman.

No matter how you dice it up, the tight end position is going to be crucial to the offense's success this year. The move to more wide-zone, heavy sets under center will keep a second tight end on the field often, and having the ability to execute the same pass concepts with that personnel could give Kevin Stefanski a nice matchup advantage to work with.

