2025 Browns Rookie Draft Profile: Pick No. 67, TE Harold Fannin Jr.

One of the biggest holes on this Browns roster going into the draft was wide receiver. Amari Cooper was traded before the deadline, Elijah Moore wasn't brought back, Cedric Tillman's season was cut short due to a concussion just when he started to flash, and recent draft pick Jamari Thrash only had seven targets last year. Now, while they chose not to draft a receiver, they still added a playmaker to the passing game. With the 67th pick, the Cleveland Browns selected tight end out of Bowling Green, Harold Fannin Jr.

Strengths

Most tight ends are known for being reliable targets, guys that have sure hands and can consistently catch the football. Well, coincidentally, the biggest strength of Fannin's game has to be his hands. Of all the NCAA receivers and tight ends that had over 100 targets, Fannin had the sixth-lowest drop percentage (3.3%) per PFF. These throws aren't all easy pitch and catch either. He recorded 12 contested catches, which was the same as All-American receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith.

There Goes That MAN!!!



Harold Fannin Jr. goes 59 yards on the record-breaking touchdown. The junior now holds the BGSU record for receiving TDs by a tight end with 11 😤



BGSU leads, 21-17.



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/D8nkVocCZk — BGSU Football (@BG_Football) September 28, 2024

Fannin isn't just a statue after the catch either. His 873 yards after the catch were the most in all of college football, 114 yards more than the closest wide receiver. He's tough to bring down, and despite his unorthodox running style, he runs hard with maximum effort.

His footwork for a tight end is also very impressive. He not only has the lateral quickness for route running, but he's also quick enough to get the first step when running blocking on the edge. This trait was evident when he showed the second-fastest cone drill among tight ends at the combine (6.97 seconds)

Harold Fannin Jr is having a big day 3 already. Dominated one on one red zone drills #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/FEB82TDMGf — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 30, 2025

Weaknesses

The first negative scouts point out about Fannin is his physical traits. Not only is he small for his position (6'3 241lbs) but he also had the sixth slowest 40-yard dash at 4.71 seconds. The pushback I have with that is his 10-yard split was 1.56, which not only was second best among the tight ends, but it was only .05 seconds slower than his new teammate Quinshon Judkins.

Now, while there's been plenty of amazing talent that has come out of MAC schools (James Harrison, Josh Cribbs, Khalil Mack, Julian Edelman, and Antonio Gates), people will point to the teams Bowling Green plays as a way to discredit Fannin. Digging deeper, the point is proven false considering how he played in the biggest games on last year's schedule. Fannin recorded 8 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown vs Texas A&M and then hung 137 yards and a touchdown on Penn State. The same Penn State team that was a field goal away from the national championship game. So, yes, Fannin didn't play a lot of top competition, but when he did, he dominated.

Harold Fannin Jr.'s 137 receiving yards at Beaver Stadium in 2024 are the most Penn State has yielded to a tight end in any game in records dating back to 2000.



Since 2000, PSU has yielded 100+ yards to a TE five times and only twice at Beaver Stadium. pic.twitter.com/wxhrDLTQnb — Vincent Briedis (@VincentBriedis) February 21, 2025

Pick value/grade

As stated earlier, the Browns needed to add a pass catcher at some point in this draft. They already added a defensive tackle to pair with Myles Garrett, a linebacker to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and a running back to be their bellcow. All that was left was to draft a weapon for the passing game.

Wide receivers still on the board at 67 included names like Kyle Williams, Jaylin Noel, and Pat Bryant. All were very talented pass catchers, but none had the production and versatility Fannin possesses. Yes wide receiver is needed, but with Kevin Stefanski reverting to more 12 and 13 personnel, you could argue a top tight end is worth more in this offense compared to a wide receiver. Fannin can line up in the backfield, on the line, or split out wide. So this solves the pass-catching issue as well as giving a boost to the run game.

Overall, I give this pick an A-. Fannin has proven production and dominated the receiving stat sheet among tight ends and wide receivers. He can run the routes, be put anywhere on the field, and most importantly, he can catch. The Browns needed a legitimate option at tight end outside of Njoku, and they got him at 67.

