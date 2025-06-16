Browns assistant coach can't contain excitement talking about day two rookie

The Browns had one of the league’s most fascinating draft classes, especially after trading away from Travis Hunter at No. 2. However, they still managed to add several intriguing players on Day 2 of the draft, including Quinshon Judkins, Carson Schwesigner, and, of course, Dillon Gabriel.

One player who hasn’t been discussed enough by the national media is Harold Fannin Jr, the No. 67 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fannin led the nation in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) among tight ends and was a first-team All-American selection. He was the best tight end in the country, but because he played at Bowling Green and lacked the size of Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, he fell to Round 3.

However, the Browns are confident that they stole one of the draft's best pass catchers in round three. With Cleveland expected to use more two-tight-end sets this year and Kevin Stefanski taking more control of the offense, it’s vital they have another tight end to pair with David Njoku.

Browns tight end coach can't contain excitement talking about Harold Fannin Jr.

How had Fannin performed during offseason workouts? Has the jump from Bowling Green to the NFL been too much for the rookie? The answer to that question so far is a resounding no.

In a recent article by ESPN, they wrote about the biggest winners and losers from offseason workouts. They included Fannin, who has impressed Browns tight end coach Christian Jones. Here is what Jones had to say about Fannin via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN:

"He's got really strong hands. He tracks the ball well and you see it on tape every time he's been playing when you study him and we're getting ready to see what he'd be for us. The guy catches everything, tracks the ball well and really adjusts to the ball in the air." Christian Jones (TE coach) via ESPN

Fannin doesn’t have much competition for the No. 2 tight end job (Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, Tre’ McKitty), so it’s fair to pencil him for that spot. The biggest concern for Fannin will be how effective he is as a blocker. The expectation is that he’ll be lined up all over the field, but he will need to hold his own when blocking inline to see the most playing time.

If Fannin can be an adequate blocker at the next level, there is no reason why he can’t be a productive tight end. He’s in the perfect offense for his skill set and will have the chance to learn and develop behind one of the league’s best tight ends. Keep an eye on Fannin throughout the summer and into the preseason as he could have a much bigger role this year than anyone anticipates.

