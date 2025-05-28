What should Browns fans expect from Harold Fannin Jr. in year one?

Training camp is right around the corner, and the Cleveland Browns tight end room is settled at the top with David Njoku. But don’t overlook rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who might have a bigger role lined up than expected. While younger veterans Blake Whiteheart and Tre' McKitty are in the mix, Fannin, the Browns’ third-round pick at 67th overall out of Bowling Green, has the athleticism, skill set, and versatility that have him inserted into the TE2 spot heading into the fall.

Fannin arrived in Cleveland without much national fanfare, but those who watched his MAC tape know the kid is the real deal. In his final season at Bowling Green, he caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns, smashing all sorts of records.

He lined up all over the field, from inline to the backfield to the slot. His movement skills, physicality, and ability to create mismatches made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. With the tight end room behind Njoku wide open, Fannin is in a strong position to make an immediate impact as a rookie.



There are three main data points that are being looked at to see Fannin Jr's potential impact this season: Rookie tight end history, the Browns' usage of tight ends in the Stefanski era, and Stefanski's tight end-specific personnel packages. Let's take a look and see what fans can realistically expect from Fannin heading into 2025.