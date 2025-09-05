NFL insider believes Harold Fannin Jr. will have huge season if he masters one thing

As the 2025 NFL season starts, the belief is that the Cleveland Browns have a strong rookie class, with many of the rookies expected to immediately contribute. One of those rookie who should be a year-one contributor is Harold Fannin Jr. While the Browns already have a top tight end in David Njoku, Fannin could help Cleveland unlock a dominant two tight end system.

NFL insiders believe he has a great chance to do just that in year one with the Browns. In a recent ESPN piece, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shared their thoughts on several storylines entering the year. One of the storylines was who are players who could come out of nowhere in Week 1 and make an impact all season.

Graziano listed Fannin as a player to monitor. He believes the third-round tight end could be a good pass catcher for Cleveland, but acknowledges Fannin will only be able to showcase those skills if he proves to be a good blocker.

ESPN thinks Harold Fannin Jr. needs to be good blocker to earn catches

The things that made Fannin special during his time in college at Bowling Green were his receiving and run-after-the-catch skills. Those will likely translate well to the NFL, but in order for him to get on the field, he has to prove he can be a reliable blocker.

Graziano broke that down, arguing that if Fannin can handle blocking responsibilities, Cleveland will be able to utilize a potentially dangerous two-tight end system.

"He's likely to team with David Njoku in the two-TE formations coach Kevin Stefanski loves to use. Fannin probably will stay on the field if he shows he can handle blocking responsibilities. And if he can consistently get open, that probably will earn him more targets from Joe Flacco or whomever else ends up playing QB for the Browns this season." Dan Graziano (ESPN)

With the emphasis Cleveland is putting on running the ball, being able to block to get snaps at tight end is seemingly a nonnegotiable. Fannin may have some growing pains in that department, as most rookies do, but if he can develop in that area, he has the chance to be a big playmaker for the Browns.

