Browns inactive list for Week 6 reveals great news for offensive line
The Cleveland Browns are facing off the with Philadelphia Eagles during Week 6, ending its three game road trip. The team has the chance to get to 2-4 and can push the Eagles to 2-3 on the year. The good news for the Browns is that, while this game looms large for its ability to gain momentum against a wonky AFC North, the team got good injury news that has to do with its big divisional game next week, and not this week.
Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, star RB Nick Chubb will make his debut next Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. This Week 7 return will mark the first time Chubb is seeing action since Week 2 last season when he suffered a catastrophic knee injury. Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards in 2022, setting him up for a huge 2023 campaign. But, due to getting hurt so soon into the year last season, he was unable to build upon that All-Pro performance.
In addition to Chubb, another pivotal member of the Browns will be returning to the team in Week 6 - T Jack Conklin. It's no secret that the Browns O-line has been inconsistent this season so far, and Conklin's absence has played a huge part in that. Conklin was an first team All-Pro in his first season with Cleveland back in 2020, but was also hurt early on into the 2023 season and played just one game. His return offers some extra protection for QB Deshaun Watson, who'll need a big game to upset Philadelphia on the road.
Here's a list of all the Browns players on the team's injury report ahead of Week 6.
Player + Injury
Status
RB Nick Chubb (Knee)
Out
S Grant Delpit (Concussion)
Out
LB Mohamoud Diabate (Hip)
Questionable
S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ankle)
Out
LB Jordan Hicks (Elbow, Triceps)
Questionable
RB Nyheim Hines (Knee)
Out
T James Hudson (Shoulder)
Out
T Maurice Hurst (Ankle)
Questionable
CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring)
Questionable
Cleveland's inactives for Week 6
Other notable Browns on injury report
Ward was hurt in last week's game against the Washington Commanders, and him being out would have been a big blow to Cleveland's defense in its secondary. According to Cabot's reporting on Chubb's return, Ward would still be suiting up to play against the Eagles despite that injury. Hopefully, he isn't being rushed back, but Ward will be a key to victory against a shaky Philadelphia offense.
Rookie DE Mike Hall Jr. is also set to return after being inactive for the team since the start of the season due to an arrest connected to a domestic violence incident involving him. Hall Jr. had been serving a suspension prior to the league handing down an official five-game shutdown to him, so he only had one more week to serve under the suspension prior to being activated.