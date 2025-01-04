Browns inactives for Week 18 against Baltimore Ravens

This is it. The final game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens this season will also be the last football that the Browns will play until the Fall of 2025. The two AFC North teams couldn't be in different places as franchises, with the Ravens set to make the postseason yet again and with the Browns set to miss the postseason yet again.

To make matters sting more, Cleveland's entering their Week 18 bout against Baltimore extremely shorthanded. Several starters were ruled out earlier in the week, and there are still several other key players listed as questionable headed into the game.

We know for sure that the Browns run game is severely depleted, with two major running backs a part of their typical offense ruled out for the game. In addition to them, David Njoku and Cedric Tillman will be missing their final games of the year with injuries. A key defender in Denzel Ward will also be out for the game.

Inactives for Browns ahead of Week 18 against Ravens

A full inactives list will be announced prior to the start of the game at 4:30 PM EST today, but this is the last available list of injuries provided by the Browns.

Player Status RB Jerome Ford Out LB Jordan Hicks Out CB Cameron Mitchell Questionable TE David Njoku Out DE Ogbo Okoronkwo Questionable RB Pierre Strong Jr. Out DT Dalvin Tomlinson Out CB Denzel Ward Out TE Blake Whiteheart Questionable QB Jameis Winston Questionable WR Mike Woods Questionable

Cleveland is also playing Bailey Zappe at starting quarterback against the Ravens in Week 18 over Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but that has nothing to do with injury. The team had hinted at the possibility of playing them both on Saturday, so Thompson-Robinson may get some run plays here and there in place of Zappe. But, it's a great opportunity to see what Zappe has to offer.

Winston will likely sub in as an emergency quarterback to both of them given his shoulder injury.

These are the Ravens' injuries ahead of the contest.

Player Status CB Jalyn Armour-Davis Out RB Justice Hill Out TE Charlie Kolar Questionable OT Patrick Mekari Questionable

Lamar Jackson is likely to suit up to begin the game, but if the Ravens are able to get a decent enough separation in the score by the second half, he could be pulled. Jackson has another game and opportunity against the Browns to essentially solidify his case to win Most Valuable Player over players like Jared Goff, Josh Allen, and Saquon Barkley.

As of now, it seems like he has it locked up given he's having a better season in 2024 than he did when he won his previous two MVP awards in 2019 and 2023. As for the Browns, Myles Garrett may not have a great case for DPOY given the Browns' record, but his league-leading 14 sacks and best pass rush rating in the NFL has him in the conversation. Another multi-sack game could bolster that argument.

