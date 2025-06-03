Browns just cleared $9.8 million in cap space (and here’s how they can use it)

With the calendar past June 1, several NFL teams now have more cap space thanks to post-June 1 cuts. Players whose teams decided to move on from earlier in the offseason are now officially off the roster, freeing up money. The Cleveland Browns had two players designated as post-June 1 cuts: defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and defensive back Juan Thornhill. Their official releases have opened up $9.8 million in cap space for the Browns.

That takes Cleveland’s total cap space to a little over $18.2 million, according to OverTheCap. With this space, the Browns have enough room to pull off one more solid offseason move. Of course, Cleveland could just sit on the money, but there’s definitely a clear direction the team needs to go in if it wants to spend the cash. The franchise should have its eyes on a productive wide receiver.

Browns should explore signing a veteran receiver with new cap space

It's no secret that Cleveland is planning to be a downhill team that runs the ball a lot out of multiple tight end sets. That’s why the Browns drafted two running backs and a tight end to pair with David Njoku. However, the Browns will still have to pass the ball, and there are concerns about the reliability of every receiver on the roster not named Jerry Jeudy.

While Cleveland does have younger guys like Jamari Thrash who could break out this season, the safest bet for the offense would be signing an established veteran. The best two guys available are Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper. Cooper, of course, played for the Browns from 2022 to 2024, before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the season, and it’s unclear if he’d want to return.

Additionally, selling Keenan Allen on the idea of joining the Browns may be a tall task. However, it won’t hurt the Browns to try. They have the money to get a deal done, and acquiring one of the still-productive vets would work wonders for the outlook of the offense.

