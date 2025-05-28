Jerry Jeudy wasted no time lighting up Browns OTAs

After joining the Cleveland Browns last season, Jerry Jeudy finally ascended to WR1 status, catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. That was the sixth-most receiving yards in the NFL in 2024, and Jeudy made the first Pro Bowl of his career. Now, with the team back together for OTAs, the Pro Bowl wideout is picking up exactly where he left off.

The Browns had their first open OTA practice on Wednesday, and media members quickly documented all of the big catches Jeudy was making. In addition to some routine short-yard catches, Jeudy also had some explosive grabs, like when Joe Flacco found him early in practice in an 11-on-11 period.

Of course, all eyes are on Cleveland because of their crowded quarterback room. With Deshaun Watson still injured, Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are in an open competition to figure out the QB depth chart. However, it didn’t matter who was throwing the ball for Jeudy, because he was ready to make a big play regardless.

Similar to Flacco, Pickett also connected with the veteran receiver for a huge play.

This is exactly what the Browns need from Jeudy, as he’s the clear No. 1 on the roster. Outside of him, there are serious concerns about the depth of the wide receiver room. Whoever ends up at quarterback for Cleveland will surely feed Jeudy a ton of targets, setting him up for another impressive season.

Even if Jeudy delivers, the Browns will need someone else to step up in the receiver room. The offense will likely consist of a lot of running and tight end action, after the team drafted Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Harold Fannin Jr. However, it never hurts to have multiple quality wideouts.

