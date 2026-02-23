Browns just made a quietly important move on defense

The Browns have promoted defensive backs coach and former 2006 Super Bowl-winning cornerback Brandon Lynch to pass game specialist, first reported by CBS Jonathan Jones.

Lynch has been with the team since Kevin Stefanski's first season in 2020 as the team's assistant defensive backs coach, and has been coaching the Browns' cornerbacks for the past three seasons. The former NFL and CFL linebacker broke into coaching in 2013 with the Minnesota Vikings, when Stefanski was on the staff working with the quarterbacks.

Lynch was vital in directing Cleveland's formidable 2023 secondary, and was considered a finalist for the Browns DC job, as well as other potential promotions across the league.

But Lynch will remain a part of the new coaching staff overseen by new defensive coordinator Mike Ruttenberg.

"The Browns have promoted Brandon Lynch to DBs coach/pass game specialist," Jones wrote. "Lynch, considered a future DC candidate, was pursued by multiple teams this offseason. The respected coach stays in Cleveland with the new coaching regime."

Internal coaching promotion should soothe fans concerns over new defensive regime

When news broke that Jim Schwartz was resigning as defensive coordinator, many feared a wave of uncertainty at a time when the Browns’ defense was the team’s only reliable strength. With the arrival of an unknown figure to run the defense in Rutenberg, with big shoes to fill, it's nice to have a known commodity with a proven track record like Brandon Lynch.

Lynch is uber familiar with the up-tight, aggressive, bump-and-run system Schwartz employed (league high 43.4%-man coverage rate) and understands the standards and excellence that are necessary from a defensive secondary to effectively run that system.

A staffing makeover can be a time riddled with anxiety and a ton of unpredictable moving parts, but Lynch's expertise, paired with defensive star power, should ease any concerns fans may have over the 2026 Browns defense.