Browns just made their stance on former practice squad player clear

The Browns improved to 2-0 in the preseason on Saturday following a 22-13 win in Philadelphia. As will be the case with most Cleveland games in 2025, the quarterback was the main talking point. Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel made his first professional start and showed why this regime believes he can operate this offense the way it's intended.

However, there's much more to the preseason games than solely observing quarterback play. Most starters were held out of this one, including most draft picks, other than Cedric Tillman and Dawand Jones. This led to the rotational players getting the front stage to show who the immediate depth should be behind the starting unit.

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from looking at how playing time was divvied up in this one was the fact that Sam Kamara started the game on the interior and played 16 of the first 17 snaps.

Browns defensive lineman Sam Kamara continues to get priority reps in preseason

Since Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry took over in 2020, the Browns have carried nine defensive linemen each year, except for 2023 when they rostered 10. At least five of those spots are set in stone without debate, and it's uncertain whether Mike Hall Jr. will be healthy enough to open the year on the roster. Kamara is certainly on the roster bubble with guys like Julian Okwara, Jowon Briggs, Cameron Thomas, and maybe even Shelby Harris.

Graham and Collins were inactive as the presumed starters, which led to Kamara and Harris opening the game as the starting interior duo alongside Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright. McGuire is likely to start opposite Myles Garrett, while Wright might be a lock, making Kamara's start seem more significant. Additionally, Kamara started alongside Graham during their first preseason game in Carolina, but it's worth noting that Harris and Collins were inactive for that one.

Defensive line is undoubtedly the strength of this team, from the top-end star power in Garrett to their depth throughout the unit. Making the team in this position group is no easy feat, but the coaching staff appears to be quite high on Kamara at this stage in camp. His ability to line up on the edge or kick inside is invaluable to a Jim Schwartz defense that loves to get creative, especially in obvious pass scenarios.

Kamara seems to have the inside track to getting one of those final roster spots, but he likely will remain with the organization in some capacity even if they can't make room for him (as he has since 2022). The final preseason game will act as a dress rehearsal with most, if not all, starters playing, and that will give us a clearer picture of where things stand.

