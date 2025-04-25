Browns land perfect addition to Kevin Stefanski's offense in Day 2 mock draft

With Day 1 wrapped, we can now look back on the Cleveland Browns' draft and wonder, "now what?"

After taking the top defensive tackle in the draft in Mason Graham at 5th overall and, in the process, scooping up an additional Day 2 pick, the Browns enter Day 2 as the first team on the clock. That doesn't mean they're going to stop making trades or taking calls for that pick, but as of now, it seems like they're happy with the single trade they made that shook up the entire draft.

There's a ridiculous amount of talent left on the board for Cleveland. This is a sneakily deep draft if you're a team that's okay with not leaning entirely in on a quarterback not named Cam Ward. That's especially so at positions like on the offensive line, defensive line, and running back. These are all positions that the Browns could and should be targeting on Day 2.

In this mock draft, the Browns land not just a perfect addition to a ground and pound offense ran by Kevin Stefanski, but key depth pieces that'll be competing to start this season.

Browns' Day 2 mock draft lands perfect running back

Round 2, Pick 33: Luther Burden III

While the Browns missed out on being able to take Travis Hunter - well, not really missed out since they purposefully traded their pick - they should still be looking to take a wide receiver atop this draft. They'll need players to develop on offense prior to them going all in on a quarterback in 2026. And, Burden is an excellent player to invest in on that front.

Burden, who is projected to be "a good starter within two years" by the NFL Scouting Combine site, can develop nicely alongside a receiver like Jerry Jeudy in a Stefanski offense. He's not the pick that would likely excite Stefanski, specifically, but adding help to an offense set to be run by Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett is never a bad idea.

Round 2, Pick 36: TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson can be the perfect Nick Chubb replacement in this Browns offense, adding some elite playmaking and quickness to a backfield in sore need of that alongside Jerome Ford. He's a solid blocker, and he's also known to protect the football well. He can become a real threat in Cleveland's offense if they are able to throw a healthy and consistent offensive line in front of him.

Read more: Browns lose out on perfect Nick Chubb replacement after Chargers pick

Henderson would be an ideal player to lean on of you're Stefanski trying to figure out how to win games without an elite quarterback in tow. If he's there at 36, the Browns need to take him before another team nets a likely starter.

Round 3, Pick 67: Ozzy Trapilo

Cleveland needs to hone in on tackle talent, and Trapilo would be the perfect target to do so. He's very similar to Dawand Jones in size and strength, but a key difference is that he's a far more stable pass blocker than Jones was last season. Trapilo could genuinely compete for major snaps this season as so many offensive linemen for the Browns are in contract years or getting older.

Trapilo allowed just two sacks and one hit in 2024.

Round 3, Pick 94: Princely Umanmielen

With their final Day 2 pick, the Browns go back to basics: they invest in their defense and go for a pass rusher in Umanmielen. He may not be the most athletic option here for Cleveland, but he'd add some meaningful depth to the room led by Myles Garrett. Cleveland has the luxury of not needing to overthink their picks at this position too much thanks to Garrett and now Graham.

More Browns news and analysis