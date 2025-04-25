Browns lose out on perfect Nick Chubb replacement after Chargers pick

While the Cleveland Browns were wheeling and dealing throughout the first round, one development was falling a bit under the radar for them and every other running back-needy team in the draft still waiting to pick on Day 1.

After Ashton Jeanty went to the Las Vegas Raiders at 6th overall, no other running back had been taken up until the 22nd pick in the first round. In a class chock full of talent at the position, it was a strange development. But, it was a great development for the Browns.

As the team has yet to sign Nick Chubb to a new deal, and as they're likely not looking to rely solely on Jerome Ford this coming year, it's obvious that they should be targeting a running back in this draft. With several having visited the Browns, there was one that stood out as the consensus second-best running back in the class: Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina.

Hampton snagged before Browns could steal him at 33rd overall

Hampton, who ran for 1,660 yards, 15 touchdowns, and had 5.9 yards per carry, is a running back with great hands and the ability to make big plays thanks to his strong running and mind boggling moves on the field to gain space. He would've been the literal perfect replacement to Chubb, but unfortunately, the Los Angeles Chargers were able to take him 22nd overall in the draft.

Now, Cleveland will look to the other amazing candidates to do the same thing - likely on Day 2. They hold the 33rd and 36th picks in the 2nd round, and they can make some noise by selecting one of TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, or Dylan Sampson. Henderson and Judkins would be the best picks for Cleveland to make, but any of these four would be solid additions.

The Browns have been pretty mum on their plans for Chubb this offseason, and they've been the same regarding their running back draft plans. They absolutely need to add help to that room this year, though, and doing so on Day 2 in the 2nd round would be the prime spot to do so. Despite losing out on Hampton, not all hope is lost.

