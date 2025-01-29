Browns' late-draft QB targets show off potential during Senior Bowl drills

The Senior Bowl is shaping up to be an excellent way for the Cleveland Browns to get an early look at a ton of prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team holds four picks in the top 100 order of the draft, with two third round picks in the draft and the number two overall pick in the first round.

While they'll likely go with the best player available at 2nd, Cleveland seems primed to take a quarterback somewhere in that top 100 range - it's just a matter of who is available once they decide it's time to use either their early second rounder or one of their third rounders.

A few of those potential options at quarterback participated in drills and events ahead of the Senior Bowl on February 1.

QBs on Browns' radar have mixed-review days at Senior Bowl events

Two quarterbacks on the Browns' radar ahead of the draft are Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe. Given both quarterbacks' connections to the Browns - Dart's team for the Senior Bowl will be coached by Browns STC Bubba Ventrone while new OC Tommy Rees used to be OC for Milroe at Alabama, - their performances would be under a microscope most by Browns brass and reporters.

In clips shared to social media by Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Dart and Milroe showed off their stuff in some drills ahead of the Senior Bowl game. Dart seems a lot more confident in these drills than Milroe, while Milroe was clearly not trying to put too much energy into the drills.

More clips shared to Twitter/X showed some shakiness and inaccuracy on Milroe's part. Missing receivers further down the field as well as getting intercepted at one point by a defender during a drill added to a mixed bag of a day for the former Alabama starting quarterback.

Dart, on the other hand, showed signs of some great accuracy downfield, like on this pass for a touchdown in a drill to wide receiver Taj Felton.

Dart's biggest knock this year was the fact that he didn't play many NFL-caliber defenses in his time with Ole Miss, while Milroe did. Dart struggled when he did go up against tougher defenders, but you'd like to think that he can be coached up to read the field better and operate in the pocket more effectively against tighter looks.

As for Milroe, a major con from his 2024 season with Alabama was his poor accuracy - the worst in the entire 2025 quarterback class on throws under 10 yards. That's a huge trait to have to coach out of Milroe headed into 2025, especially after the team struggled with Jameis Winston's and Dorian Thompson-Robinson's accuracy woes.

In recent days, Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy told reporters that this year's quarterback class was "certainly not" like last year's class. He added, "I don't know if anyone in this class would be in the top six of the guys last year."

But, it's still worth evaluating players like Dart or Milroe who will be reachable for the Browns later in the draft, and as they look to totally reshape their quarterback room in 2025.

