Browns linked to free-agent QB who they have no chance of landing

Stop me if you've heard this one before but the Cleveland Browns will probably be looking for quarterback help during the 2026 offseason. Whether that help comes via the draft or free agency will depend on how rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel looks for the back half of the year but for now, the Browns searching for quarterback help this spring won't be ruled out and will likely be expected.

It's funny that a few months ago if you had said Daniel Jones was linked to the Browns as a quarterback option, fans would have rioted. Now, however, that would make Browns fans probably pretty excited given what Jones has done for himself (and his career) in just nine games with the Colts this season.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed Cleveland as a potential suitor for Jones in his rankings of the 2026 free agents while also putting Jones as the most coveted free agent this spring.

"Just about any QB-needy team would be wise to make a run at Jones if he reaches the market. He should surpass the $33.5 million annually that Sam Darnold got this offseason by quite a bit, potentially approaching the $53 million annually that Brock Purdy received."

While Jones would be a nice name for the Browns to bring in, there's a very small, nearly microscopic chance of this actually happening. First and foremost, the Colts are interested in extending Jones, and why wouldn't they be? He's thrown 14 touchdowns against six interceptions in his nine starts and looks like a totally different quarterback in Indianapolis. His efforts have helped get the Colts to a 7-2 record and are striving for the number one seed in the playoffs.

Browns being tied to this QB feels like wishful thinking at best

Even if Jones was going to be unavailable, it wouldn't make much sense for him to sign with the Browns. They don't have the offensive talent that Jones has been accustomed to, and thriving with, in Indy. Oh and they're still paying Deshaun Watson a boatload of money not to play, making it difficult to bring in that sort of talent or pay Jones the four-year, $200 million contract Knox projected that Jones would get.

Browns fans hope that Gabriel shows potential down the stretch this season so the team can plan for him to be the future guy at quarterback. If that doesn't work out though and it looks like he's just another name on the infamous Browns starting quarterback jersey list, they'll be looking for a new quarterback. It's doubtful they have a chance to even reach out to Jones and his agent, and for good reason on Jones' end. He's found a place where he can thrive, so good for him.

More Browns news and analysis