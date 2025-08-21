Browns make it official with Joe Flacco — what it really means in Cleveland right now

The Browns ended the guessing game. Joe Flacco will start Week 1 against the Bengals. That answer gives this team a north star and buys time for the rookies to grow, but it also tells us exactly how Kevin Stefanski wants to play in September. There is a lot wrapped up in this call - Shedeur Sanders is day to day with an oblique, Kenny Pickett is coming back from a hamstring, and Dillon Gabriel is learning on the fly. Cleveland chose the adult in the room, the guy who already walked this locker room into January once before.

This was never only about camp stats or a hot week in August - it was about bankable football in Week 1. Stefanski telegraphed it by giving Flacco the bulk of first‑team work and by keeping the veteran out of meaningless preseason risk. The team then put it in writing and moved on. We also learned the staff will protect their young quarterbacks from rushing back. Sanders’ oblique shifted reps to Gabriel and Pickett, but the Browns did not force anything. The timeline stayed patient.

How does this decision effect not only the players in the Quarterback room, but the rest of the offense?