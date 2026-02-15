Browns may be fast-tracking their defensive coordinator decision

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time filling Todd Monken's offensive coaching staff. They tried to get Jim Schwartz to return and play ball, but the now-disgraced defensive coordinator chose to leave amid controversy.

Fortunately for the Browns, there's no shortage of suitable candidates. Even if the offense isn’t especially appealing, the chance to coach a defense featuring Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Carson Schwesinger is next-level.

With that in mind, the Browns continue to narrow down their search and could be inching closer to making a decision. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, they will meet in person with three candidates.

"Browns conducting in-person defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, including Texans pass-game coordinator Cory Undlin. Cleveland linebackers coach Jason Tarver and Falcons pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg also remain firmly in the mix."

The Browns may have 3 finalists for their defensive coordinator job

Tarver seems to be the strongest in-house candidate, even over safeties coach Ephraim Banda. Given his previous experience as the Oakland Raiders' defensive coordinator and his work with young linebackers like Schwesinger, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Devin Bush, that's not much of a surprise.

As for Undlin, he was instrumental in orchestrating one of the league’s strongest defenses. He's been with the Houston Texans since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach, and he's developed Derek Stingley Jr. into a superstar. He's familiar with Coach Monken from their days with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he also has previous play-calling experience.

Last but not least, Rutenberg has a background as the New York Jets' linebackers coach, helping build a top-tier defense under Robert Saleh's tutelage before joining the Atlanta Falcons as their defensive passing game coordinator. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers.

The fact that the Browns are conducting in-person interviews suggests they're inching closer to making a decision. Schwartz did an amazing job in his three years with the club, but the Browns should do just fine without him with the roster they have. They just need to find the right fit.

Regardless of who gets the job, this team will probably use most of its resources on the offensive side of the field in the offseason. And with Monken bringing in several former assistants with him, they've already gotten a jump start on fixing one of the worst offenses in recent NFL history.