Browns may finally have a way out of the Jerry Jeudy situation

For years, the Cleveland Browns waited for offensive guru Kevin Stefanski to fix their offense. That never happened, and while plenty of that had to do with the quarterback situation, it's safe to say that most Browns fans would remove that "guru" label from Stefanski's resume.

However, it wasn't all bad, even if it doesn't feel that way now. There's one way the former Browns head coach could get back in the fan base's good graces by taking Jerry Jeudy to the Atlanta Falcons with him.

FOX Sports NFL writer Ralph Vacchiano believes that move could be in play before or during the NFL Draft, with the Falcons sending their second-round pick (No. 48 overall) to Cleveland in return for the former Denver Broncos wide receiver.

"New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski knows the ups and downs of the 27-year-old Jeudy, and he knows he needs a No. 2 receiver (currently either Jahan Dotson or Olamide Zaccheaus will fill that role)," Vacchiano wrote.

A potential Falcons trade could give the Browns a clean break from Jerry Jeudy

While the Falcons do have a big need for another wide receiver, spending what would be their first pick in this year's draft on Jeudy would be an odd decision. Then again, this is a team that signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal weeks before drafting Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall in 2025 — only to release Cousins and sign Tua Tagovailoa two years later.

It's also a franchise that saw a head coach go 8-26 in Cleveland over the last two seasons and decided that was the guy they wanted running their operation. Clearly, they like to zig when everybody else is zagging, so anything is on the table, I suppose.

Jeudy has underachieved for most of his career. He only has one season with 1,000 yards, doesn't take criticism lightly, and was responsible for several interceptions and head-scratching drops last season. He's also scheduled to earn $13.4 million in 2026 and another $22.9 million in 2027, according to Spotrac.

The Browns are expected to select at least one wide receiver in the 2026 draft, most likely with one of their three picks inside the top 40 overall. It wouldn't be surprising if they took two wideouts, knowing that they desperately need a playmaker for whoever wins the quarterback battle. Much of that stems from Jeudy's shortcomings.

Jeudy had a 15 percent drop rate last season, and with a history of inconsistency and more talent than production, the Browns can't and shouldn't trust him as a big part of their future. If Stefanski still believes in Jeudy — and the Falcons are really offering a second-round pick in return — the Browns should not hesitate to make the move.