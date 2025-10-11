Browns may have found a new offensive focal point in Harold Fannin Jr.

In what’s been a less-than-stellar start to the season for the Cleveland Browns, there have been disappointing performances from the offense as a group overall. That’s tough to dispute, as Cleveland has mustered 14.6 points per game (tied for a league-low) and only the Tennessee Titans have had fewer yards per play.

Despite the group not being world beaters offensively, a bright spot for the Browns has emerged thus far in early-season play. Harold Fannin Jr. seems to be a quality addition from the 2025 NFL Draft, and he should gradually get better week to week.

Fannin should be a focal point for the Browns moving forward.

On the year, Fannin hasn’t necessarily blown the doors off with 173 yards, but his registering 21 catches through five games has been a positive sign. Fannin appears to be a player Cleveland can go to as a security blanket for early-down looks.

Now, Fannin has a ways to go as a blocker at tight end. He was one of two players to be flagged for holding on a long touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins that was wiped off the board versus Minnesota on Sunday. That much is clear for Fannin in his development in non-receiving aspects of his game as a young player.

Regardless, it is evident that the Bowling Green product in Fannin could be a player to watch the rest of the season and in the years ahead for Cleveland as a pass catcher. If the Browns can find ways to get him down the seam more as well, that could open up more of his abilities to generate chunk plays.

As was aforementioned, Fannin has not exactly taken the top off of opposing defenses at this stage, as he’s had 8.2 yards per reception with Cleveland thus far. Despite that, to this point in the still-early season, Fannin had incredible numbers with Bowling Green, with a whopping 117 catches for 1,555 yards. That production should lead to optimism for what’s potentially ahead for him with the Browns as he gets further acclimated.

Time will tell as to how Cleveland’s quarterback situation plays out, but whether Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders or potentially another option at some point plays this year, Fannin’s target share could surely be a considerable one.

The rookie has had a few disappointing drops to this point, but he should prove to be sure-handed as he gets more reps under his belt. His collegiate abilities should translate, provided Fannin continues to get meaningful opportunities.

With his 6-foot-4, 241-pound frame, Fannin can be a matchup problem for opposing defenses, and hopefully as the season progresses, Cleveland can expand his routes.

Obviously, the Browns are going to utilize both him and David Njoku, but one should keep an eye on Fannin getting more involved on some outbreaking routes past the sticks to balance what Njoku provides. Let's also not dismiss how Fannin has amassed 85 yards after the catch through five contests; he can make people miss, and the Browns have seen that.

Of course, this Cleveland offense has things they have to fix in the passing game, to say the least. Whether the overall offense finds a real spark in Gabriel is yet to be determined, particularly with the protection question marks.

Regardless, Cleveland has had its share of rookie production already, and Fannin, who was one of the youngest players in the 2025 NFL Draft at 20, as Browns team staff writer Anthony Poisal emphasized, has shown promise. That's a positive development that should hold true from here on out, provided the now-21-year-old Fannin is mostly healthy. One should keep in mind how Njoku could potentially be an expiring trade piece with the league’s deadline ahead.

In any case, even with a position change early in his collegiate days to tight end, as Poisal alluded to, Fannin has a ton of upside. Furthermore, when factoring in that position move not long ago, he's off to a solid start this year.

