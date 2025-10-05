Browns may have found their next version of Nick Chubb

Quinshon Judkins may be a rookie by experience, or lack thereof. But make no mistake, he's already among the most polished and refined running backs in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns fans who have watched the team's first four games could've already told you how great Judkins is. However, Week 5 proved his status as a burgeoning star beyond doubt. He's officially here to stay as a bell-cow following an excellent performance in a disappointing 21-17 International Series loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

A stuffed box score against the Vikings matches the eye test for Judkins; he ran 110 yards on 23 carries, adding one reception for 18 yards. It could've been an even bigger day, too, if not for penalties. Nevertheless, by all accounts, the Browns have found their next workhorse, and the newcomer looks eerily reminiscent of his predecessor: Nick Chubb.

Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins continues to do best Nick Chubb impression vs. Vikings

Judkins continued to operate as the focal point of Cleveland's offense in their clash across the pond with the Vikings. This year's No. 36 overall pick was highly productive, handling at least 24 touches and eclipsing 100 scrimmage yards for a second consecutive contest. His consistency and play style bring back fond memories of Chubb for members of the Dawg Pound, with an impressive feat to show for it.

Exceeding the century mark in back-to-back outings makes Judkins the first Browns rookie to do so since Chubb reached this milestone in 2018 (h/t Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN).

From ESPN Research: Quinshon Judkins is the first Browns rookie with 100 scrimmage yards in consecutive games since Nick Chubb in 2018.



And since 2010, he's the fourth RB to have 60+ Rush yds in his first 4 career games (2017 Kareem Hunt, 2012 Alfred Morris, 2017 Dalvin Cook). — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 5, 2025

Moreover, Judkins becomes the fourth back since 2010 to record at least 60 rushing yards in each of his first four appearances as a pro. Chubb notably didn't make the cut of this incredibly short list of players, speaking to how quickly the former has settled in.

After just letting go of Chubb this past offseason, the Browns ostensibly wasted no time finding his heir apparent. Judkins has displayed comparable physicality, burst and patience, and skill as a pure runner. Cleveland replaced its longtime bruiser with someone of a near-identical archetype, which hardly feels like a coincidence.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel's valiant effort in his first NFL start in unprecedented conditions versus Minnesota figures to dominate headlines. However, Judkins was the most outstanding contributor of an ascending 2025 Browns draft class in London, England. The latter's ability to consistently keep the chains moving gave Cleveland a chance to win until the final seconds.