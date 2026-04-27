Browns may have landed one of the draft’s most ‘underrated’ players in Austin Barber

The Cleveland Browns made sure to address their biggest needs during the 2026 NFL Draft, even if that meant double-dipping at some positions. They selected two wide receivers, two tight ends and, with Austin Barber, a second offensive tackle.

Not many fans or analysts had Barber on the Browns' radar, given that he didn't visit with the team during the pre-draft process. FanSided site expert Levi Dombro dug deep into Barber's tape, and Browns fans will love one word in his breakdown: underrated.

"Barber is somehow underrated in an underwhelming tackle class," Dombro wrote. "The Florida product can play on both sides of the line, and although not as lengthy as most would like, Barber is tall and broad with a solid frame, great athleticism and strong hands. He struggled against elite defensive lines and gets off balance at times, but Barber played well in the SEC, particularly in the run game, which counts for a lot."

The Browns may have landed another 2026 draft steal in Austin Barber

Barber has swing tackle potential, but he can also play in the interior. He started off as right tackle before making 34 starts as the Gators' primary blindside protector, earning Third-Team All-SEC honors in his final collegiate season.

He got off to a slow start to the 2025 campaign, giving up three sacks in the first half of the season. He allowed none over the final six games, and his durability is also a plus. He played 1,960 snaps at left tackle over the past three years, which was third-most in the conference.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the second-best run blocker in the nation in 2025 (90.0 grade), and his physicality and strong hands help him move defenders out of the way with ease. On a negative note, he suffered ankle and shoulder injuries earlier in his career, and he struggled with penalties for most of his time in Florida, including seven in his final campaign.

The Browns know how crucial it is to have depth along the offensive line. They've dealt with a plethora of injuries there over the past couple of years, and with an almost entirely new unit, having options will be crucial for Todd Monken and O-line coach George Warhop.

Barber fits the bill of what the Browns are looking for in terms of versatility. Spencer Fano, Cleveland's No. 9 overall draft pick, boasts the same type of Swiss Army-knife skill set. The Browns' other newcomers, like Elgton Jenkins, Tytus Howard, and Zion Johnson, can also play multiple positions.

That should help the Browns keep their five best guys on the field at all times, regardless of where they line up. And with Dawand Jones suffering three season-ending injuries in as many seasons in the league, Barber's addition gives them some valuable insurance.