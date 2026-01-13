Browns may not completely escape Kevin Stefanski if NFL insider prediction comes true

After eight total wins in the last two seasons, the Cleveland Browns decided to move on from head coach Kevin Stefanski. Despite the disasters of the last two years, a lot of people criticized the move, because Stefanski is still respected as a good coach.

That has since manifested into several head coaching interviews for Stefanski, which means there’s a strong chance he’s still on the sidelines next season.

There’s also a strong chance Stefanski faces off against the Browns in 2026 — possibly even twice. The former Browns coach has interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens vacancy, and one insider is predicting he actually lands there.

ESPN reporter Dan Graziano recently predicted the next head coach for every team conducting a coaching search, including the Browns, and he penciled in Stefanski to Baltimore.

NFL insider predicts Kevin Stefanski will be Ravens’ next head coach

Graziano highlighted how popular of a candidate Stefanski is, and how his Philadelphia roots make him a good coach for a Northeast team. Additionally, the insider thinks the head coach’s offensive background will pair well with Ravens quarterback LamarJackson.

"The Ravens know Stefanski from having played against his Browns teams for the past six years (Baltimore was 8-4 against Stefanski-coached Cleveland teams), and Stefanski is a popular candidate on this circuit. He's a mid-Atlantic, East Coast guy who would fit in a place like here or New York. Having Lamar Jackson and a winning culture in place makes Baltimore the most appealing landing spot among the current openings." Dan Graziano (ESPN)

If Stefanski does end up in Baltimore, it will create an interesting reality for the Browns. It’s no secret Cleveland likes to monitor the performance of the people it moves on from, and it wouldn’t have to look far if Stefanski is coaching the Ravens. The Browns would see him twice a year, once in Cleveland, and the success of both sides will be connected by sharing the AFC North.

If that happens, Cleveland could be set up for a nightmare, where Stefanski dominates the division with the Ravens, and walks through the Browns every season. However, there’s also the possibility of the Browns figuring things out with their next coach, and serving it to Stefanski every year.

Whatever the outcome, it would be a path filled with storylines if the Baltimore Ravens hired Kevin Stefanski.