Browns may swing and miss on Day 2 target thanks to latest draft rumor

There's a ton of uncertainty in The Big Easy right now. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is apparently nursing a lingering shoulder injury, and his status is very up in the air to begin the 2025 NFL season. This news, ahead of the draft, throws a huge wrench into the Saints' draft plans.

This is not a quarterback draft, especially for a team seeking a starter. Just ask the Cleveland Browns about that, as they have to now avoid a quarterback atop the draft because taking one would mean missing out on the best player in the entire draft process. A top pick is far too rich for any quarterback in this class whose name is not Cam Ward.

Because of the uncertainty around the Saints' hole at signal caller, it seems like New Orleans is now primed to throw a wrench into Cleveland's draft plans, as well. Their Day 2 strategy may be totally changed after a new rumor connecting New Orleans to Jaxson Dart at ninth overall in the draft.

Dart seems out of Browns' view with latest draft intel

According to CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Dart is not expected to fall past the Saints at ninth overall. This is likely because of their looming Carr issues, and the possibility that he isn't ready to start in 2025. They also just don't seem confident in Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

Dart has been up and down big boards for weeks, as the stock of other signal callers like Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe have fallen and his has risen as a result. His physicality and running ability make him a unique fit for any team seeking a starting quarterback to develop, but questions remain about his ability to direct a more complicated system against NFL defenses.

Cleveland hasn't seemed too serious about Dart in this entire pre-draft process. Milroe and Sanders have been the quarterbacks most connected to them as potential late 1st round or Day 2 picks, but other teams seem to be sniffing around both. Specifically, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looming as a threat to snag Sanders at 21st overall.

Dart would be a huge reach for the Saints at ninth overall, but they seem desperate to land a quarterback they can develop with their decent wide receiver corp. It's unlikely they're in contention for anything next season, so throwing Dart into the fire and having him develop for a season isn't the worst idea for them.

