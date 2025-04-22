Browns' unexpected QB solution might be hiding in plain sight

LeBron James is from Akron, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns still have a quarterback problem.

No, this isn't to highlight the complete and blatant obvious. But, let's not pretend like Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and that other guy are going to fix the issue. If anything, the Browns have three poorly-constructed Band-Aids that may or may not last a season.

Let's not act like the Browns are set at quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. There's a reason we've seen and heard plenty about quarterback prospects being connected to Cleveland even after the team signed Flacco.

And still, even aside from the draft, there is still another option out there: Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins is doing all the right things ahead of a possible trade to the Browns

But, didn't the Flacco signing seem to be the end of the Cousins saga in Cleveland?

Not so fast, because the experts around the league are still talking about Cleveland as a top option for Cousins, knowing good and well the draft is going to dictate their plans at the position going forward.

Not only that, but Cousins decided to show up for the Falcons' voluntary offseason workouts this week. And, that matters.

Related tangent: don't forget, Cousins was reportedly spotted at a Westlake Chipotle a few weeks back. Wonder why?

The situation between Cousins and the Falcons is a curious one. Most believed, even as far as a few months back, that Atlanta would end up trading Cousins after they moved into the Michael Penix Jr. era. It made sense for a move to be made.

Yet, here we are and Cousins is working out with the Falcons during amid offseason program.

But wait, aren't the Falcons telling everybody that they're not going to trade Cousins?

Yes they are, however the latest from NFL insider Peter Schrager says otherwise:

"Publicly, the Falcons have said they're not interested in trading quarterback Kirk Cousins but that they'd entertain offers if the right deal was on the table. Privately, they have had discussions with teams—and have asked for a lot in return, per sources."

From the looks of it, the Falcons are doing a pretty poor job of digging in their heels if that was, actually, their intent. Atlanta is going to move on from Cousins. There is no way around it. It's only a matter of time, and the Browns are still one of the top options.

It's not hard to see why, either. Once again, if you're thinking Flacco, Pickett or Watson are significantly better routes to go, I will politely and vehemently disagree.

It's the Browns and Steelers up there in terms of obvious landing spots, and even though some may have thrown out the idea of Cousins in a Browns uniform, there's no reason why he still can't be dealt to Cleveland.