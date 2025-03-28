Frenzy over Kirk Cousins sighting in Westlake Chipotle reveals fan desire for QB

You've heard of shopping for houses in Strongsville, now get ready for Kirk Cousins being spotted at Chipotle in Westlake and at City BBQ in Avon.

Cleveland Browns fans were sent into a frenzy after Cousins, notably not from Cleveland, was seen flicking it up with employees and fans at those two eateries. Cousins is not (publicly) meeting with any front office members with the Browns, nor would he be allowed to - it'd be considered tampering if he was, since he's still with the Atlanta Falcons as their QB2.

Now, Cousins managed to get in on the fun of being located by listing off his Chipotle order in response to the photo of him at the location being posted to social media, and NFL Network's senior insider Ian Rapoport also took to social media to say Cousins was in the area for non-NFL related activities.

But, it remains to be seen why the Browns' presumed number one target at quarterback this offseason was just sauntering around the area. Could it have been for innocent reasons, or is Rapoport carrying some water for Cousins and his team?

Cousins spotted around Cleveland area, sending fans into frenzy

Cousins' spotting led to a ton of reaction on social media from fans who were quick to start tagging the veteran quarterback in the picture, asking if it meant he was perhaps about to land with the team after months of speculation suggesting that to be the case.

Cleveland still has to trade for Cousins, unfortunately, so any deal might take a while to actually work out. Couple this with the team possibly taking a quarterback with their top pick in the NFL draft, and they may end up being an undesirable destination for Cousins, anyway. The QB is reportedly avoiding landing in a similar situation that he currently in with Atlanta - backing up for a younger starter.

Regardless, the reaction was mostly positive to these multiple Cousins sightings. And, that just goes to show that fans are craving just one solid starter on this Browns team as we enter another season with a huge question mark hovering over that roster hole. Cousins may be an older option there, but prior to injuring his shoulder last season, he looked like a great gap-filler for the Falcons.

That's basically what Cleveland needs - a great bridge while they survey their options deeper in the draft at quarterback, and hope to land someone they can develop at the position behind Cousins. Someone like Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, or even Jalen Milroe can fit the bill. The team just has to get a deal done and fans will, for the most part, be bought back in on their 2025 plans.

Of course, social media is just a small snapshot of the Browns' fanbase. But, it definitely felt like some positive momentum was gained from a simple Chipotle photo.

