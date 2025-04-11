Browns' Joe Flacco signing seals the deal on fate of Kirk Cousins trade

With the re-signing of Joe Flacco by the Cleveland Browns, it's become pretty obvious that the teams' plans at quarterback are simple: retain a veteran on the roster, a solid QB3 in Kenny Pickett, and hope to see a quarterback they like still available at 33rd overall in the draft on April 24.

At No. 2 overall, the Browns can now also go all in on a talent like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter instead of necessarily feeling forced to take one at that spot. With such a weak QB class, it just never made sense for them to take another huge swing and potentially miss on a pick out of desperation.

Flacco now adds a needed veteran presence to the locker room for whichever quarterback the team takes - most likely Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart, or someone comparable - and the team can completely focus on evaluating their offense headed into 2025.

Flacco's signing also signals one huge thing about Cleveland's quarterback plans this offseason: it sure seems like the Atlanta Falcons' asking price for 37-year old Kirk Cousins was far too high, and they were much more willing to sign Flacco for a cheaper one-year deal than take on another albatross of a contract in exchange for a valuable draft pick or player.

Cousins trade seems out of the question after Flacco deal

Cousins carries a $40 million cap hit heading into 2025, and the Falcons would be eating $12.5 million in dead money to trade him after June 1. If they cut him after June 1, which might've been the only way the Browns could sign Cousins this offseason, they'd be taking on $50 million in dead money and losing $10 million in cap space.

A trade was the only way that Atlanta was likely to let Cousins walk for Cleveland, and clearly, the Browns were not keen on making another big trade for a quarterback with a serious injury history. Signing Flacco allows them the flexibility to take a quarterback in the draft with no egos getting hurt, and allows them to still make other free agency moves (Nick Chubb, please come home).

Bleacher Report and Underdog Fantasy NFL analyst James Palmer posted to social media following the signing that Cousins' only shot at starting this season seemed to be with the Browns, and now, that option feels off the table. Atlanta may have accidentally hard-balled their way into a disgruntled, expensive backup existing on their roster for the next season.

