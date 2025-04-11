Joe Flacco returns to Browns as bridge quarterback on a new deal

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Joe Flacco has returned to the Cleveland Browns on a one year deal worth $4 million. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback comes back to the franchise that he helped lead to a postseason berth back in 2023, and to the last coach to get solid production out of him.

Flacco, who will be 40 years old and likely competing for a starting job with the Browns, will be looking to turn the clock back with a team that's simply looking to correct course after an abysmal 2024 season. Going from 11-7 to 3-14 was not easy, and hopefully, Flacco can provide some good starts and games to rectify that.

In 2023, Flacco posted 1,616 passing yards in five games played along with 13 touchdowns. He did, however, have eight turnovers. Most of the Browns' success that season came behind an elite defense and a solid run game, but Flacco did his part in relief of an injured Deshaun Watson, helping lead the offense to a playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Much of that year felt like a fairy tale as it pertained to Flacco. He was older then, and he's older now. It's hard to imagine he'll be very impactful as a starter at this stage of his career. But, he'd make for an excellent bridge quarterback to begin the year while whichever rookie the team drafts learns behind him and eventually takes the reins from him.

This signing doesn't have the feeling of one that'll alter the teams' draft plans all that much. Again, Flacco is 40 years old and coming off a pretty ineffective year with the Colts as their backup to Anthony Richardson. More than likely, Flacco will be a break in case of emergency option as he's familiar with Kevin Stefanski's system and was one of the more affordable free agent quarterbacks available.

The Browns have four picks in the first three rounds, and odds are, they'll be using at least one of their first two on a quarterback. They have options between Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, and even Will Howard in those rounds.

With a connection to Milroe via offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and after a solid workout from Sanders, it's hard to see the team deviating from one of those two options at signal caller in the draft.

Flacco was a necessary signing to add depth to the quarterback position and add someone with starting experience. He's a great bridge option for the team - but, hopefully, not seen as the only option for the team.

