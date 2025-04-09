3 potential Browns picks named "polarizing" prospects by NFL scouts

Beyond the second overall pick, the Cleveland Browns have some homework to do on players that'll be falling further down the draft board. They hold the first pick in the 2nd round, and beyond that, have two picks in the 3rd round to exhaust in addition to several later picks they can use on more backup talent.

This draft is, unfortunately, weird for the Browns and their positional needs. Specifically, we're talking quarterback. Cam Ward is likely off the board by the first pick, so that leaves Cleveland in a spot where they either have to be convinced that the second-best quarterback in the class will be good enough to snag at second overall, or be convinced that he's not.

This fringe opinion on Shedeur Sanders is one that's been on the fringe for several analysts for quite some time. He pats the ball, or he escapes the pocket too much, or he's not as athletic as he should be. He has legitimate points of his game to criticize but, truthfully, much of the flaws attributed to him are beginning to feel more like draft fatigue getting to analysts and not so much things to actually be concerned about with the signal caller.

That's the case for several prospects set to catch the Browns' eyes on April 24 and beyond - but here are three that have been named as polarizing by scouts and analysts ahead of the draft.

3 "polarizing" prospects for Browns ahead of NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders

According to ESPN's latest list of these polarizing prospects written up by draft analyst Jeremy Fowler, Sanders is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects amongst analysts. Most scouts Fowler asked had Sanders as a 2nd rounder, with just a handful projecting him as a first round talent. Harsh.

"If it was me, I couldn't do that," said a separate AFC executive on taking Sanders in the top 10. "Not [a] great athlete, not big, not strong, undisciplined game, comes with scrutiny. Is he going to be good enough?"

His strengths - his toughness, ability to think plays through and play intelligently and within a structure, and his arm - are sure to sway a team like Cleveland back into the first rounder camp, though.

Kaleb Johnson

Nick Chubb has yet to sign with the Browns this offseason, which leaves a hole at starting running back this coming season for the Browns if he decides to leave in free agency or, more shockingly, decides not to play at all. This is a deep running back class, though, and the Browns can likely snag a starting talent in the first 3 rounds of this year's draft.

Read more: College Football Playoff standout named ideal Nick Chubb replacement by analyst

One name to monitor as a candidate for a late round pick? Kaleb Johnson, the Iowa Hawkeye who also landed on Fowler's list as a polarizing player.

"One of the most productive running backs in the draft class finished 2024 with 1,537 rushing yards on 6.4 yards per carry and 21 rushing scores. Most evaluators consulted for this story have Johnson as a late Day 2 pick, while noting that fit will be crucial for him," wrote Fowler.

"'He's got to go to a wide zone [rushing] team,"' an AFC executive said. '"The scheme fits him well, and he's going to be a solid pro, but if you're looking for somebody with early quickness or avoidability, he doesn't have that."'

Jalen Milroe

If Cleveland is still looking to either trade for Kirk Cousins or sign him in the event of him getting cut from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, then Jalen Milroe suddenly becomes a legitimate draft option for the team somewhere in the process.

Milroe is probably the second-most polarizing quarterback in this class, with Sanders ahead of him, but he should really be the most polarizing because of how hit or miss he can be in the NFL. His arm is incredible, and his ability to run with the ball makes him a fun dual threat QB to have in the pocket.

But, he takes too many sacks, throws too many picks, and just doesn't make the right read half of the time from the pocket. He would need a season or two to develop before being considered a starting option in the league, or for the Browns.

"Milroe is viewed as a player who will navigate the tough learning curve by putting in the work," explained Fowler.

"'If you can sit him for multiple years and then tailor your offense around him, you could really have something,"' an NFL national scout said. '"But you would have to be all-in on his dual-threat ability. Work ethic is not a concern with him."'

More Browns news and analysis